Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now officially married

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially become husband and wife, putting an end to long-standing speculation around their relationship.

The couple reportedly opted for an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends from the film fraternity. The two stars, who have shared screen space in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', got married on Thursday at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.

After the wedding, the families of the couple distributed sweets to media personnel stationed outside the venue. It was on February 22 when the couple finally announced their wedding to fans on social media. They revealed that their wedding would officially be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH.”

The two explained that the name "Virosh" wasn’t inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans, who years ago lovingly combined their names into “VIROSH.”

Rashmika and Vijay penned on social media, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love (sic).”

Earlier, the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations featured a Haldi ceremony for guests. Vijay took to the Stories section of his Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the intimate setup, with visuals blending tradition and personal charm.

The first frame revealed a beautifully styled Haldi venue set outdoors. A circular space, enclosed by soft wooden panelling, was carpeted with delicate pink rose petals. At the centre sat two small wooden stools, placed for the bride and groom during the ritual. Surrounding the area were baskets brimming with bright yellow and orange marigold petals, adding a festive and auspicious touch. The backdrop featured lush floral arrangements in warm hues, creating a serene garden-like ambience.