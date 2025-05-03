Vijay Deverakonda clarifies controversial remark

Live
“My words were about unity, not division”
Actor Vijay Deverakonda has addressed the controversy surrounding a remark he made at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Retro. A clip from his speech went viral and sparked backlash, with some interpreting his words as offensive toward Scheduled Tribes.
In response, Vijay released a heartfelt note clarifying the context of his statement. Emphasizing his respect for all communities, particularly Scheduled Tribes, the actor asserted that his intent was never to offend or discriminate.
“It has come to my attention that a remark I made... has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country,” he wrote.
He explained that his use of the word "tribe" referred to its historical and dictionary definition, and not the Scheduled Tribes classification. “I was speaking about unity — about how India is one, our people are one… The word was used in a global, historical context.”
Vijay went on to cite the dictionary definition of "tribe" and added, “If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness.”
Concluding his statement, he affirmed his commitment to using his platform for unity and upliftment. “I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify — never to divide.”