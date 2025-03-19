  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ sets a trend with AI-generated OST video

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ sets a trend with AI-generated OST video
x
Highlights

With Kingdom gearing up for release on May 30, the buzz surrounding Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated comeback film is intensifying. Following...

With Kingdom gearing up for release on May 30, the buzz surrounding Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated comeback film is intensifying. Following the positive reception of the teaser, the makers have now unveiled the film’s Original Sound Track (OST) in a unique way—through an AI-generated video.

The OST, composed by the celebrated Anirudh Ravichander, features music from the teaser, but what sets it apart is the entirely AI-generated visuals. This marks a pioneering moment in Telugu cinema, as Kingdom takes a step forward in integrating artificial intelligence into mainstream filmmaking. The high-quality AI visuals seamlessly blend with the film’s theme, enhancing its cinematic appeal.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom is shaping up to be one of Tollywood’s most awaited releases. From its grand production scale to Deverakonda’s rugged new look, the film promises a visual spectacle. With innovative promotions already making waves, all eyes are now on Kingdom as it prepares for its big-screen debut.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick