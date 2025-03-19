Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ sets a trend with AI-generated OST video

With Kingdom gearing up for release on May 30, the buzz surrounding Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated comeback film is intensifying. Following the positive reception of the teaser, the makers have now unveiled the film’s Original Sound Track (OST) in a unique way—through an AI-generated video.

The OST, composed by the celebrated Anirudh Ravichander, features music from the teaser, but what sets it apart is the entirely AI-generated visuals. This marks a pioneering moment in Telugu cinema, as Kingdom takes a step forward in integrating artificial intelligence into mainstream filmmaking. The high-quality AI visuals seamlessly blend with the film’s theme, enhancing its cinematic appeal.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom is shaping up to be one of Tollywood’s most awaited releases. From its grand production scale to Deverakonda’s rugged new look, the film promises a visual spectacle. With innovative promotions already making waves, all eyes are now on Kingdom as it prepares for its big-screen debut.