Walt Disney is most accessible wheel destination, know the reason why?

Walt Disney World is one of the top wheelchair accessible vacation destinations, because almost every aspect of Disney World is at least somewhat accessible, offering all guests the opportunity to ride the rides, enjoy the shows and travel via on site transportation from park to park.



Accessible Rides in all 4 Parks

Some of the major draws to Walt Disney world are the rides and there are wheelchair-accessible rides at all four Disney's theme park. Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studio, Epcot and Animal Kingdom. Each of these parks has got rides in which someone can remain in their own wheelchair, Throughout the duration of the ride, this is a great feature of the parks as wheelchair users can board the ride in their manual or motorized wheelchair and they can also enjoy it without having to transfer onto the ride and leave the wheelchair at the loading as well as unloading zone.

Some of the most popular as well as fan favorite wheelchair as well as accessible rides include Jungle Cruise, Toy Story Mania, Kilimanjaro Safari, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin and it's a small world.

The Walt Disney World Website also makes it very easy to look up the accessibility of each ride, offering wheelchair users an opportunity to learn about the types of accessibility the rides provide before entering the park. This makes it easier to plan ahead and make choices during your day in the park.

Accessible shows throughout the park

In addition to the rides, many people want to go to Walt Disney World for the magical atmosphere, which is not complete without a show or four.

Most of the Disney shows both inside as well as out, are wheelchair accessible with designated spaces to offer wheelchair users a proper vantage point to view the show. This goes even for parades, presently being replaced with pop-up cavalcades and street shows as well. with little amount of planning and getting a good spot, the shows as well as parades are great way to enjoy the magic of Disney.

When it comes to accessibility of these shows extend beyond physical access, the parks offer options for audio as well as visual accessibility or assistance as well. shows are specific to the theme park, and you would be visiting typically welcome all ages.

Accessible modes of Transportation

Wheelchair users might know that, when they are travelling, public transportation is often a very wheelchair accessible option compared to finding accessible taxis or rental cars and Walt Disney World follows a similar approach.

This is great because it gives everyone the same space to navigate across parks, to and from a vehicle or resort and makes it easy for families and group to travel together throughout the day.

Accessible Disney Resorts

Beyond the parks, Disney resorts are noteworthy because they extend the magical experience from the park directly to your room. Offering more onsite fun, from the pools and dining to scavenger hunts and other activities, Disney resorts, in general, have fantastic accessibility whether you wish to splurge and stay at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort or choose one of the more budget friendly resorts, like Disney's Pop Century Resort.

Wheelchair users consistently find that Disney resorts deliver an excellent experience. Pool access lifts are available at resorts, giving wheelchair users a way to enter and enjoy the pool quickly. The rooms themselves have accessible amenities like roll in showers and easy to navigate floor space with smart layouts, making it simple to enjoy your stay and have room for your luggage, guests and at home necessities.

Companion car restrooms throughout the parks

Everybody requires to take a break at some point and Walt Disney World offers a host of restrooms throughout the parks, both standard restrooms and companion care restrooms.

Companion care restrooms are placed throughout the parks and provide more private as well as larger space to take care of your needs, either as an individual or with a caregiver, family member or friend. This feature throughout each of the four theme parks makes Disney optimal for Wheelchair users, as it is fairly easy to locate a restroom to take care of your needs no matter where or when you are in the park.

Disability Access Service for ride queues

Another reason why Walt Disney World is great wheelchair-accessible destination is because of their Disability Access Service (DAS). This service is for guest who cannot tolerate long lines and gives them the option to visit an attraction at a later time. This service is a very specific option that is not solely to the guest's need for a wheelchair or mobility device, as some wheelchair-using guests can tolerate the standard ride queue.

To use DAS, guest should visit Guest Relations at the main entrance of the park on the day of your park visit to register for the service. Guest who use DAS are given a time or appointment with a ride, which takes the present wait time into consideration, offering them opportunity to explore the park and take a turn on the ride without waiting in the ride line.

Accessible Parking

For those who are driving to the parks, either with a rental vehicle or their own personal vehicle, Walt Disney World offer accessible parking at each theme work.

Disney also provides specific Disability Parking Lots, which covers a short distance from the main entrances of each park. This offers wheelchair users with a parking spot closer to the entrance for a shorter distance to cover between the car and the park itself. The courtesy tram does not stop at these parking lots, as the tram would require guest to step on and off as and the tram is not wheelchair accessible.

To park in the disability parking lot, the vehicle should have a valid disability Parking permit and the standard parking rate applies to these lot as well.

Choosing to park in these specific lots offers the wheelchair users access to conveniently located parking for easy use of paved pathways, elevators as well as security checkpoints. This is definitely an great option to reduce the time it takes to enter the park, offering you more time inside for fun.