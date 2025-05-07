Wamiqa Gabbi twirls into spotlight with Green Bralette Lehenga

Wamiqa Gabbi has captured attention not just with her stunning green bralette lehenga, but with her infectious energy as she promotes her upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf. The actress, who shared twirling pictures on social media, has set the stage ablaze with her charm and style, building excitement for the film's release.

Set against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of a Varanasi wedding, Bhool Chuk Maaf pairs Wamiqa with the talented Rajkummar Rao in a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist. The film promises to blend humor and heart, with an ensemble cast that includes Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav. The quirky Varanasi setting is further enhanced by a lively soundtrack composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Following the mixed response to her previous film Baby John, Wamiqa is banking on this project to make a strong impact. Early buzz and her spirited promotional efforts suggest Bhool Chuk Maaf could not only reset the timeline in its narrative but also revitalize her career at the box office. The energy surrounding her performance and the film's fresh appeal make it one to watch.