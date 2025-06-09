Watch: Akhanda 2 Teaser, Balakrishna’s Mass Return in Boyapati Srinu’s Sequel

The teaser of Akhanda-2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu, has officially been released. The film, which has been generating massive buzz since its announcement, dropped its highly anticipated teaser on Monday evening.

Samyukta Menon stars opposite Balakrishna in the film. Notably, Balakrishna's younger daughter, Tejaswini, is co-producing the movie along with Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the teaser, and it appears to have met their expectations.

The teaser is packed with intense emotion, mass appeal, and fiery moments that reflect Balayya’s signature style. Designed to strike a chord with his fan base, it includes powerful visuals and dramatic elements. Following the massive success of the first installment, Akhanda-2 is being made as a direct sequel.

A major shooting schedule was recently completed in Georgia, and filming is currently underway at various locations across India. Although the release date has been previously announced as September 25, there is now speculation that it may be postponed.

