Live
- Officials recover over 40 voter ID cards from garbage site near Union Minister's residence in MP; probe underway
- DMK govt 'betrayed' sanitation workers: TN BJP chief
- 5 Ways Abhay Prabhavana makes learning fun for all ages
- Retail major IKEA to double down on India market in 12-18 months
- AWS Chief: Degrees Alone Won’t Secure Careers in the AI Age
- Mythri Movie Makers Warn Against Prabhas-Hanu Film Set Leaks, Call It Cyber Crime
- MP judge aspirant Archana Tiwari 'feigns disappearance' to escape marriage proposal: Police
- Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Shine in ‘War 2’ Song Janaab-e-Aali Making Video
- Hyderabad Faces Internet, TV Disruptions as Cables Removed from Poles
- Afghan police seize weapons, ammunition in two provinces
Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Shine in ‘War 2’ Song Janaab-e-Aali Making Video
Highlights
The making video of War 2 song Janaab-e-Aali shows Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR rehearsing together, sharing fun moments, and building strong on-screen chemistry.
The team of War 2 has released the making video of the dance track “Janaab-e-Aali”. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR is seen rehearsing together.
The video shows both stars focusing on small details and perfect timing. Hrithik praised NTR’s dedication.
NTR said he learned from Hrithik’s discipline and style.
Apart from rehearsals, the video also shows fun moments and bonding between the two. The release has added buzz to War 2, which is competing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.
Next Story