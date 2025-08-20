  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Shine in ‘War 2’ Song Janaab-e-Aali Making Video

Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Shine in ‘War 2’ Song Janaab-e-Aali Making Video
x

Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Shine in ‘War 2’ Song Janaab-e-Aali Making Video

Highlights

The making video of War 2 song Janaab-e-Aali shows Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR rehearsing together, sharing fun moments, and building strong on-screen chemistry.

The team of War 2 has released the making video of the dance track “Janaab-e-Aali”. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR is seen rehearsing together.

The video shows both stars focusing on small details and perfect timing. Hrithik praised NTR’s dedication.

NTR said he learned from Hrithik’s discipline and style.

Apart from rehearsals, the video also shows fun moments and bonding between the two. The release has added buzz to War 2, which is competing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick