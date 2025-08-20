Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Shine in ‘War 2’ Song Janaab-e-Aali Making Video

The team of War 2 has released the making video of the dance track “Janaab-e-Aali”. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR is seen rehearsing together.

The video shows both stars focusing on small details and perfect timing. Hrithik praised NTR’s dedication.

NTR said he learned from Hrithik’s discipline and style.

Apart from rehearsals, the video also shows fun moments and bonding between the two. The release has added buzz to War 2, which is competing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.