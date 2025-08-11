Live
- Electricity demand grows in July after two months of degrowth
- BJP to Thackeray: People have shown who is ‘Chief Minister’ and who is ‘Thief Minister’
- Anandamayi Bajaj - 5th Generation of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, Becomes The First Woman Leader To Join Bajaj Group
- BJP calls INDIA Bloc’s march against SIR ‘anti-democratic’; Oppn demands transparency from ECI
- Mumbai Police Provides Security Cover To Kapil Sharma After Two Shooting Incidents At His Canada Cafe
- Supreme Court Issues Strict Orders For Immediate Stray Dog Capture In Delhi-NCR, Threatens Action Against Obstruction
- NIEPA Celebrates 19th Foundation Day: Charting India's Educational Future in an Emerging New World
- ‘Peddi’ to have a special number with Samantha!
- India Condemns Pakistan Army Chief's Nuclear Threat Made From US Soil As "Irresponsible Sabre-Rattling"
- Telugu producers meet AP & Telangana ministers amid industry-wide strike
Watch: Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Film Wraps Key Sequence, Release in 8 Languages
Highlights
The Paradise starring Nani wraps an important sequence. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film releases on 26th March 2026 in eight languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and English. Stay tuned for updates.
Good news for Nani fans! The team has finished shooting an important part of the movie. They shared a short 42-second video to celebrate.
The Paradise will be released on 26th March 2026. It will come out in eight languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.
The film promises to be new and exciting. It will reach movie lovers all over the world.
The movie is directed and written by Srikanth Odela. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander. The banner is SLV Cinemas.
Stay tuned for more updates and videos.
Cast: Nani
Crew:
Director & Writer: Srikanth Odela
Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri
Music: Anirudh Ravichander
Cinematographer: CH Sai
Editor: Navin Nooli
Next Story