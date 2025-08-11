Watch: Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Film Wraps Key Sequence, Release in 8 Languages

Good news for Nani fans! The team has finished shooting an important part of the movie. They shared a short 42-second video to celebrate.

The Paradise will be released on 26th March 2026. It will come out in eight languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

The film promises to be new and exciting. It will reach movie lovers all over the world.

The movie is directed and written by Srikanth Odela. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander. The banner is SLV Cinemas.

Stay tuned for more updates and videos.

Cast: Nani

Crew:

Director & Writer: Srikanth Odela

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Cinematographer: CH Sai

Editor: Navin Nooli