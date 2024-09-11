We should make every effort to include blind cricket in the Paralympics: TG Vishwa Prasad

In a bid to promote blind cricket in the United States, the North America Seemandhra Association (NASAA) hosted a special cricket match between the India National Blind Cricket Team and the Seattle Thunderbolts in Seattle. The event was graced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, CEO of People Tech Group, who served as the chief guest.

Mahantesh, President of the Blind Cricket Board, expressed his appreciation for Vishwa Prasad's hospitality in Seattle, praising his efforts in supporting blind cricket. Vishwa Prasad emphasized the need to push for the inclusion of blind cricket in the Paralympics, stating, “We should make every effort to include blind cricket in the Paralympics.”

Phani Chitneni, head of the Seattle Thunderbolts, highlighted the significance of cricket in Indian culture, noting, "Cricket is not just a game but an emotion for Indians."

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Consulate General of India Prakash Gupta, Washington Senator Derrick, and House Representative Vandana Slater. Other notable attendees included Bhaskar Gangipamula, Ram Paluri, Vikram Garlapati, Ravinder Reddy Sadhu, and Jaipal Reddy, among others.

A dedicated team of volunteers, including Sunkari Sriram, Venkatesh Attipalli, Ram Uggirala, and Rakesh Konada, worked tirelessly to make the event a success. The match served as a significant step toward raising awareness about blind cricket and fostering inclusivity in sports.