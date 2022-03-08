Yami Gautam, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline, Lakshmi Manchu And A Few Other Actresses Extend Women's Day Wishes And Share Special Messages

Today is a special day for all the women around the world… Being Women's Day, most of the Tollywood and Bollywood actresses created awareness among their fans and also dropped special posts with inspiring messages…



Neha Dhupia



Neha dropped a humble request and asked everyone to stop the sexual violence and created awareness. She also wrote, "Just wishing 'Happy Women's Day' is not enough, especially with the kind of brutality women are facing even today. Let us all as a nation stand together to make it not just a happy day but a happy and safe world for women."

The post also reads, "The character of Naina in the movie made me see the mental trauma, stigma and agony victims go through, knowing what they have gone through. My heart goes out to them. All I want is for this to end – the brutality women face, sometimes even by their loved ones behind closed doors, the disgrace faced by the ones affected and above all else the fears instilled in women where they are the ones blamed for what happens to them."

Yami Gautam also shared the same post and wished Happy Women's Day to all her fans…

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh shared a new still from Chhatriwali and dropped a powerful message on the occasion of Women's Day… "The protons, neutrons and electrons at our lab have to say one thing - keep the inner fire burning! #Chhatriwali. A happy woman's day to all you lovely women. Keep Shining."

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez

She shared a special message on this day doling out the importance of education for women. She started off by saying, "The most important thing that people can actually do is to collaborate in improving the world of education for women."

She also added, "It would be great if people in that field come forward and be volunteers, help empower the children and women through education and what more they can do to improve their life which would make a huge difference."

She ended up by saying, "We, as a nation, will prosper only when women are given the right to speak up for themselves and their beliefs, and when nations and organisations work to ensure that every woman is given the same opportunities to grow and progress".

Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi Manchu

Tollywood's ace actress Lakshmi Manchu also shared a powerful message and opened up about many things in the chat… "There was an extreme pressure to not be an actress if anything at all. I still find it very difficult in the circle that we live in because I'm only the one who does what I do. I do not have another friend, a woman who comes from family background or who is an actor. I'm still figuring out how to do it. Organically, I knew this is something I wanted to do since I was 5 and had to wait 20 years to voice what this is what I wanted to".

Speaking up about casting couch, she said, "These are something you have to deal at any walk of your life. Be it from the IT industry or banking, I know a lot of women from different industries and they face it everywhere. Yes, I face this all the time. Initially, I did not think that all of these would happen to me because of who's the daughter I was or that I was born and raised in the industry but they are ruthless. Nobody is fair and kind anywhere."

Balancing her personal and professional life, she said, "I have a lot of love for life and I want to do a lot of different things. That joy for life wants me to do a lot of things and I really feel racing against time. Life is unpredictable and you are here for a limited time."

Finally, she spoke about body shaming, she said, "It is part and parcel of the game, be it body shaming or trolling. When I was nice and curvy, they said I was too curvy. Now when I'm skinny, they call me too skinny. You can keep everyone happy and if you think that, then there's something wrong with you. You cannot be a people pleaser. Please yourself, find yourself and know who you are and that's the journey of going on helps. It used to affect me quite a bit and I had to sit down and see if it is true, why are they saying it. I call them keyboard warriors because none of them will come and say it on your face because they think they have swords with words. You cannot let them bother you anymore".

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recovered from Covid-19 just a few days back and also suffered from a couple of other health issues post Covid. She joined a private hospital and got treated there. On the occasion of the Wome's Day, she shared a couple of pics with doctors and nurses and thanked them for taking care of her… "Celebrating #womensday with the most lovely set of nurses who have been taking care of me during this post Covid sickness..caretaking..caregiving are basic emotions which women are born with ..every woman should be celebrated n acknowledged as they give unconditional love to every role they play…I teach my sons to respect every girl n woman in their life as they are the foundation to happiness n peace in life …love the women in your lives… life will love you back happy #womensday to every super woman out there ! #loveyourself".

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty

She shared a special pic with her family and wrote, "Happy woman's day to all of u out there Embrace and love yourself for who u truly are each one of us are unique let's be the best of ourselves professionally , physical ,mentally emotionally, soulfully… stop running behind what's outside ...life is fragile and cherish and grow the person u are within. Ps: and thank you to all the men out there …be it ur father brother son friend husband ,partner who make us feel special, supported loved In their own small and big way… #HappyWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay!

