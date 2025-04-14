‘Yedo Yedo’ from ‘Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh’ strikes a romantic chord

The promotional campaign for the upcoming film Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh has gained momentum with the release of its first single, “Yedo Yedo.” The lyrical video, launched recently, highlights the romantic chemistry between the lead pair Rahul Vijay and Neha Pandey and is already drawing attention for its musical appeal and visual charm.

Helmed by debutant director Ashok Reddy, the film is touted to be a hilarious fun ride, backed by Arjun Dasyan under the Vedaansh Creative Works banner. With its unique title and promise of light-hearted entertainment, the movie is gearing up for a theatrical release soon.

“YedoYedo” is composed by Suresh Bobbili and penned by lyricist Poornachari. Sung by popular playback artists Karthik and Harini, the song delivers a blend of melody and emotion, touching on themes of longing and love. The heartfelt vocals and poetic lines enhance the emotional tone, making it a potential chartbuster.

The lyrical video adds further charm by showcasing glimpses of the lead couple, visually amplifying the song's romantic essence. Audiences have responded positively, praising the composition and chemistry portrayed on screen.

With this musical release setting the tone, the makers are expected to unveil more updates and promotional content soon, building anticipation for the film's theatrical debut. Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh is shaping up to be a promising entertainer with a strong musical foundation.