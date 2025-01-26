Zee Studios, Prerna Arora collaborate for supernatural thriller ‘Jatadhara’

Zee Studios has announced an exciting new collaboration with producer Prerna Arora for their upcoming supernatural thriller, Jatadhara. The film, starring Sudheer Babu, promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience, blending India’s rich history, folklore, and myth with a thrilling narrative.

CEO of Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, “At Zee Studios, we believe in bringing stories that resonate with audiences across generations. Jatadhara is a thrilling supernatural exploration of India’s rich history and folklore, and we are excited to collaborate with Prerna Arora once again to bring this epic tale to life.”

Jatadhara is set to explore the mystery of the AnanthaPadmanabha Swamy Temple, renowned for its hidden treasures and the inexplicable scientific and mystical phenomena that have puzzled historians and researchers for years. The film will not only unravel the story behind the treasures but also delve into the legends and theories surrounding the unexplained forces of the temple, weaving suspense, adventure, and mystery into a gripping storyline.

Sudheer Babu, who is preparing for a physically demanding role, has been undergoing rigorous training for the action-packed sequences in the film. The film is expected to bring heart-pounding action scenes and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, with producers Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Rajiv Agarwal, Arvind Agarwal, Nikhil Nanda, and MoneshManghnani, who bring their expertise to elevate the narrative of this captivating thriller. Jatadhara promises to offer a fresh perspective on one of India’s most fascinating folklores and an unforgettable journey into the unknown.