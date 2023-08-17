ZEE Telugu launches new show with name Jagadhatri

Zee Telugu has consistently strived to present its audience with original and innovative tales that both, inspire and delight them. Coming up with fascinating new tales on a regular basis, the channel has always upped the bar in the Telugu TV industry, and it is prepared to do so once more! In the coming week, Zee Telugu will debut a new show titled Jagadhatri, which has a thrilling storyline and promises to keep the audience hooked with a great blend of mystery and personal hardships.

In order to present the grandness of the show as well as build a relatability factor, Jagadhatri was also launched in a grand manner on 17th August in Hyderabad, where the entire cast and crew of the show were present. During the launch, the main leads spoke about their upcoming show to the media and brought alive their characters as well.Television star Preethi Srinivas also playing a key role in the show. For the first time ever, our beloved fight masters Ram – Laxman duo is going to compose fights for a television fiction show.

Talking about the show’s launch, popular star Deepthi Manne also revealed, “I can't even begin to express how thrilled I am about Jagadhatri. The show has truly ignited my passion for acting all over again. My character is not that of a typical spy; she's got this mix of fragility and strength that makes her so relatable as she unearths conspiracies, and grapples with her own past. It's undoubtedly a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and an actor's dream come true role. Can't wait for you all to watch it on your TV screens.”