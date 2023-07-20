Zee Telugu’s popular show ‘Mitai Kottu Chittemma’ is taking a leap of 21 years

Since its inception, Zee Telugu has always focused on entertaining and empowering its audience with fascinating narratives. Each show and character have become an integral part of the viewer’s lives and whenever there is an exciting twist or turn in a Zee Telugu show, it captivates the audience. One such popular show that is all set to enthral the viewers is ‘Mitai Kottu Chittemma’, which airs on Zee Telugu every Monday to Saturday at 12 pm. The show has been delighting one and all courtesy of its remarkable storyline, talented cast, and crew for quite some time. However, a mega twist and a massive 21-year leap are all set to turn the tale on its head and leave everyone stunned!



The much-loved show, ‘Mitai Kottu Chittemma’, will see a generational leap after Chittemma and Ravi’s car crash. With Chittemma’s daughter, who is also fondly called Chitti, being the only one to walk out of the crash, everyone will be keen to understand about her parent’s actual fate. Post the 21-year leap, Chitti a.k.a Sathyabhama will be shown as grown-up. However, the mystery surrounding her history and if she knows if her parents’ existence or not will keep everyone hooked.

After the leap, the new Chitti, whose actual name is Sathyabhama, will be played by Sangeetha, while the male lead of the show – Madhav will be played by Kashyap. On the other hand, Kanthamma will be played by Anusha Rao.

In the meantime, get ready to witness the all-new story of Mitai Kottu Chittemma after the 21-year leap, every Monday to Saturday at 12 pm, only on Zee Telugu!