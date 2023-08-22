Church Disruption In Delhi: Hindu Groups Accused Of Vandalism During Prayers

According to a police complaint, individuals linked to certain Hindu organizations reportedly entered a church in Delhi during prayer services on Sunday morning. Allegedly, they vandalized the premises, disrupted the prayers, and shouted slogans. The police have indicated that one person sustained minor injuries, and they have apprehended one individual who was involved in causing the disturbance at the church. As a precautionary measure, security personnel have been deployed at the church.



The Hindu organizations implicated in the incident contend that Siyyon Prathna Bhawan, situated in Tahirpur in North East Delhi, was allegedly using offensive language towards the Hindu religion under the guise of prayers.

A video recorded by a church member after the attack depicts overturned furniture and damaged musical instruments scattered on the prayer room floor. The victims claim that the attackers belonged to Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

Upon visiting the nearby GTB Enclave Police Station to file a complaint, church members reportedly encountered an aggressive mob that was also chanting slogans. The police have filed First Information Reports (FIRs) based on complaints from both parties and are working to identify the individuals involved through security camera footage near the church.