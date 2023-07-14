Delhi Rains: Delhi Crematoriums Closed Amidst Flooding While MCD Ensures Arrangements For Wood And Relief Measures

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has closed down crematoriums at Nigambodh, Wazirabad, and Geeta Colony due to flooding caused by the rising water level of the Yamuna river. This closure has put additional pressure on the crematoriums in Ghazipur (located in the east) and Panchkuian (in Central Delhi). To mitigate the inconvenience faced by families, the MCD has arranged for sufficient wood at open crematoriums in Jwala Nagar, Seemapuri, Ghazipur, and others.



The Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground is completely submerged, and bodies are being redirected to other crematoriums such as Panchkuian Road, Punjabi Bagh, Sarai Kale Khan, and nearby locations. Similarly, the Bhajan Pura cremation ground near Wazirabad Road is also flooded, leading to the diversion of bodies to Kabir Nagar, Jwala Nagar, and Seemapuri. The Geeta Colony cremation ground is also affected by flooding, prompting families to be directed to Ghazipur and Karkardooma, as stated by the MCD.

In response to the situation, the MCD is using social media to inform families about the changes and minimize inconvenience. Adequate wood supplies have been arranged at the operational crematoriums. The MCD has taken these measures in consideration of the rising water level in the Yamuna river. Delhi has a total of 23 crematoriums, burial grounds, and cemeteries.

The flooding has raised concerns among the crematorium staff and local residents due to potential hazards in the water, including snakes and worms. The rising water levels could also cause damage to the crematoriums' infrastructure, leading to additional renovation expenses once the water recedes. The MCD stated that efforts will be focused on assessing the damage and restoring the affected crematoriums to a functional state.

Health units in the affected areas have been equipped with necessary medicines and facilities to cater to the needs of people visiting them. Mobile dispensaries have also been deployed to distribute basic medicines in the flood-affected regions, ensuring access to medical treatment for those in need.

In response to the floods, the MCD announced that certain MCD schools will be used as relief camps based on the requirements. Initially, one school in Central Delhi and one school in Narela have been converted into relief camps, as announced by Mayor Shelly Oberoi during her visit to the flood-affected areas in Kashmere Gate, Red Fort, and ITO.

On Thursday, the MCD received reports of waterlogging in 19 locations, including Civil Lines (Bela Road), Burari, Bhalswa, Ajmal Khan Road, Kohat Enclave (Pitampura), GTB Nagar, District Park (Pitampura), Rohini Sector 16 B, Vikas Nagar, and Shanti Niketan. Reports of uprooted trees were received from at least three places, including Vikaspuri and Jahangirpuri.