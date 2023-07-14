Live
Delhi Rains: PM Modi Takes Action On Delhi Flooding, Discusses Measures With LG Saxena And HM Shah
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in discussions with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the waterlogging and flood situation in the city.
- The government is closely monitoring the situation as the Yamuna river water level recedes, but concerns remain due to potential drinking water shortage caused by the closure of treatment plants.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a phone call to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena while he was in France. During the conversation, the Prime Minister inquired about the situation of waterlogging and flooding in the city and the measures being taken to address the issue. He emphasized the importance of taking appropriate steps and utilizing all possible assistance from the Central government.
Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna river decreased to 208.63 meters at 10pm on Thursday. This reduction in water level occurred amidst the ongoing flooding in the city. However, the situation remains concerning as the closure of three water treatment plants—Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla—due to the rising Yamuna river level has led to a potential shortage of drinking water. In response, the government has decided to reduce water supply by 25 percent to cope with the circumstances.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recently had a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the flood-like situation in certain areas of Delhi caused by the increasing water level of the Yamuna River. During the discussion, Home Minister Shah provided an update to the Prime Minister, stating that the water level is expected to decrease within the next 24 hours. He assured the Prime Minister that both he and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi are closely monitoring the situation.
To address the emergency, an ample number of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed. These teams are actively engaged in conducting rescue and relief operations, providing assistance to individuals in need. Their presence aims to alleviate the impact of the floods and ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents. The Home Minister's office in India (HMO India) shared this information, indicating the government's efforts to address the situation promptly and effectively.