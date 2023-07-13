Delhi Rains: Water Treatment Plants Shut Down As Yamuna River Swells

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Thursday that three water treatment plants (WTPs) located in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla had to be shut down due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. This decision has raised concerns about potential water scarcity in certain parts of the city in the coming days.





Following an inspection of the Wazirabad water treatment plant, the Chief Minister stated that approximately 25% of Delhi's water supply is expected to be affected by the temporary closure of these plants. However, the government is hopeful of resuming operations by Friday evening.

Kejriwal highlighted the unprecedented nature of the situation, with the Yamuna River surpassing the 208-meter mark and currently flowing at over 208.60 meters. The unexpected water levels have necessitated the shutdown of the Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants as the water has reached the pumping stations. As a result, there may be some water scarcity in parts of Delhi for a period of one to two days.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad, and Okhla WTPs have capacities of 90 million gallons per day (MGD), 135 MGD, and 20 MGD, respectively. These plants supply drinking water to several areas including northeast Delhi, central Delhi, west Delhi, parts of south Delhi, Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

Kejriwal further highlighted the forecasts that had predicted a further rise in the water level on Thursday. He urged people to limit their outdoor activities to necessary tasks and encouraged working from home. In low-lying areas, schools have been closed, and the Delhi government has established relief camps to provide essential amenities.

According to forecasts from the Central Water Commission, the water levels are expected to peak by 3 to 4 pm on Thursday, after which they will gradually recede.

At 1 pm, the water level of the Yamuna River reached an all-time high of 208.62 meters, exceeding the previous record of 207.49 meters recorded in 1978, which had already been surpassed on Wednesday at the same time.