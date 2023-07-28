Precautionary Advisory Issued For Muharram Processions in Delhi: Traffic Diversions And Route Details

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a precautionary advisory in anticipation of the Muharram processions scheduled on July 28 and 29. The main Tazia processions are set to start on Friday night around 9 p.m. from various locations. One of the major procession routes will begin at Chhatta Shahzad and Kalan Mahal, passing through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, and then return via the same route.



Another significant procession will commence from Old Police Chowki and follow the route through Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, and then return along the same route. The Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will have a direct route to reach Karbala, while other Tazia processions will be held in different districts of Delhi and will culminate at local Karbalas within their respective areas.

On Saturday, 29 July, at approximately 11 a.m., the processions will regroup and follow the same path, gathering at Kalan Mahal before proceeding towards Karbala through Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal Chowk, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place, and other significant locations.

To manage traffic during the processions, the Delhi Traffic Police has devised a diversion plan for Delhi Transport Corporation and other city buses. This plan includes curtailment and rerouting of buses on various roads such as Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, W-Point, A-Point, Shanti Path, Panchsheel, Sardar Patel Marg, Aurbindo Chowk, Aurobindo Marg, South End, Prithviraj Road, and more.









According to the latest police advisory, traffic diversions are expected to impact several major roads, including Mathura Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 (Opps. Anand Vihar Terminal), Road No. 66 (towards Wazirabad), Pankha Road, Palam-Dabri Road, Zakhira Flyover to Inderlok Metro Station (Bir Banda Bahadur Singh Marg), and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj, due to local processions in these areas.

Commuters planning to travel to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, especially during the evening hours, are advised to leave early to account for possible delays on these routes. As an alternative, they can consider using routes such as Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Rajghat, and Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, depending on the procession's movement.

To ensure smooth traffic management, traffic movement will be regulated on various roads, including Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazaar, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg, Nai Sadak, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Janpath, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road, among others, from 12 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., as per the latest report.

Motorists are advised to avoid these routes during the specified time as the processions and adjacent roads are likely to experience slower traffic. For uninterrupted journeys, commuters are encouraged to use metro services, especially on the affected routes.