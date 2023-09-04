Live
- JD(U) Leader Gopal Mandal Highlights Qualifications Over Endorsements For Prime Ministerial Role
- Chittoor Govt Hospital to get super specialty tag by 2024
- Apple to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max and new iPhone 15 Ultra
- Arvind Kejriwal Proposes 'One Nation, One Education' Amid 'One Nation, One Election' Debate
- Revanth questions silence of BRS on ‘One Nation One Election’
- Hyderabad: Nursery Mela brings people closer to nature again at Necklace Road
- Uniform R 23 regulations for all engg colleges in Andhra Pradesh
- Tirupati: CPM flays Central, state govts for deceiving jobless
- TTD Chairman inaugurates newly built auditorium & art studio
- Controversy Erupts Over DMK Leader's Comments On Sanatan Dharma And Social Justice
Just In
Top officials brief Kovind on 'One Nation One Election'
New Delhi: Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on Sunday held a preparatory briefing for former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level...
New Delhi: Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on Sunday held a preparatory briefing for former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and local bodies.
The government had on Saturday notified the eight-member committee. Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others met Kovind on Sunday afternoon to understand how he would like to go about the agenda before the committee, sources said. While Chandra is also the secretary to the high-level committee, Vasistha's department deals with the issue of elections, the Representation of the People Act and related rules. Responding to a question on why the government issued a 'resolution' ('sankalp' in Hindi) to announce the names of the members of the high-level committee, an official explained that the ministry was following precedents.
The Indrajit Gupta Committee on state funding of elections was constituted through a resolution. The law commission is also reconstituted every three years by a resolution adopted by the Union Cabinet.
According to the resolution issued on Saturday, elections to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies were mostly held simultaneously from 1951-52 to 1967 after which this cycle got broken and now, elections are held almost every year and within a year too at different times, which result in massive expenditure by the government and other stakeholders.
Asynchronous elections also lead to diversion of security forces and other electoral officers from their primary duties for significantly prolonged periods, it said.
The resolution said in the "national interest" it is "desirable" to have simultaneous elections in the country. Frequent polls, it said, disrupt developmental work on account of prolonged application of the Model Code of Conduct.