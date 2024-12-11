Adage … absolute power corrupts absolutely holds true to politicians

When a common man becomes a chief minister, the general expectation is that he would be more prudent in spending public money and would focus on the welfare and issues related to the public. “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely” is a famous saying attributed to the 19th century English historian and moralist, Lord Acton. This is true even today.

On one hand the Gandhi scion is obsessed with Adani issue that his theatrics are causing nausea among the man on the street.On the other the former Delhi chief minister who entered politics with a broom in hand promising to cleanse the corruption created a seven star resort like residence using public money which is estimated to be over Rs 52 crore. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendraa Sachdeva on Tuesday gave a tour of the Chief Minister’s residence that once housed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal which he called a “sheesh mahal and museum of corruption”. During the recent renovation, the house was equipped with many new facilities including a gym-sauna room, Jacuzzi, costly chandeliers, and other extravagant decor.

Of course, if compared to the palace which the former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had constructed in Visakhapatnam by destroying the natural red sand hills which has bathtubs worth over RS 40 lakhs and commode worth Rs 36 lakhs, Kejriwals renovated house can be called as Aam Aadmi’s house as he spent only Rs 52 crore. But that’s no justification. How can a so-called common man’s CM whose party’s name is Aam Aadmi Party indulge in such splurge of public money?

The biggest Khatra for Democracy is from within and from these parties who are becoming hurdles in smooth functioning of Parliament and legislatures. Disruption of Parliament continues to derail democracy. The Congress party indulges in disruption of the Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and stages drama outside the parliament. Though the Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday reprimanded the law makers, no one paid any heed to it. Their attitude is ‘who cares.’

In the past whenever opposition parties differed with government they used to stand in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and protest but now it is being held right near the stairs of the entrance of the Parliament House. Similarly, the Leader of opposition in the past normally used to keep themselves away from such protests but here the LoP is leading the protests sometimes with T shirts of Adani and bags with images of Modi and Ambani. The BRS too borrowed the idea of T shirts with pictures of Adani from Rahul on Monday when they protested near the Telangana Assembly gate.

It’s high time such things stopped. It does not help the country or the common man in any which way. If the opposition still wants to continue with its obstructionist politics, they should pay for the expenses that are incurred on conducting the Parliament session and should also refuse to accept salaries and allowances since they have done nothing for the people. No work no salary should be implemented here more strictly.

On the other hand, INDIA alliance too seems to be breaking because of Rahul Gandhi. The partners of the bloc are fast losing faith in Rahul Gandhi and the support for Mamata is growing. Sharad Pawar, Udhav Thackray group and even Lalu Prasad Yadav are batting for Mamata. About 91 Lok Sabha and 34 Rajya Sabha MPs are backing her. It’s almost six months since the general elections are over. Never did Parliament function smoothly. It’s high time all this stunt stops and law makers who hold Constitution in their hand should act according to it.