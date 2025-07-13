An extraordinary and unfolding political journey

It was an enriching, invigorating, and thought-provoking interaction, unmindful of few extra minutes time taken, with Lokesh Nara, Andhra Pradesh (AP) Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Real-Time Governance, and HRD. Before the conversation began, Lokesh’s spontaneous gesture of respect, politely rising from his seat, welcoming me with warmth, and receiving with the affection due to an elder, really touched me. Well, meeting Lokesh was nothing short of a revelation.

In an age where formality often eclipses sincerity, Lokesh with a characteristic smile, even before I started introducing myself, said that, ‘Yes, yes, I know you,’ in a simple, yet graceful acknowledgment. This quiet act of humility which left a lasting impression, spoke volumes about his grounded upbringing, cultural values, ability to recognize and remember people across generations.With an ever-present, infectious smile and a demeanor marked by warmth, grace, and boundless energy, he embodies a rare mix of political clarity and personal accessibility.

His strong focus on development, active listening to feedback, open, and honest dialogue depicted his receptivity to criticism.Instantly, I could not help but recall his illustrious father, AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with whom I had the privilege of occasionally interacting during my tenure as Faculty Member at Dr MCR HRD Institute (1995–2004). Similar meticulous attention to governance, data-driven thinking, and people-centric leadership appeared to flow, in contemporary idiom, through Lokesh, as legacy meets innovation in thenext generation leader.

Lokesh’s natural instinct as I understood in that few minutes is never to say ‘No’ but how best to say ‘Yes’ even if that means reasoning diplomatically when circumstances demand otherwise. This reminded me KPS Menon, a prominent diplomat and served as an Ambassador to USSR, according to whom, a diplomat says ‘yes’ to mean ‘Perhaps,’ says ‘Perhaps’ to mean ‘No’ and never says NO.It was thus evident that, here is a leader who listens, learns, and leads, not from a pedestal, but from among the people, with a blend of optimism, realism, and humility.

I had then, the unexpected honour of receiving a personally gifted copy of the Book, The Voice of People,a seminal chronicle of Lokesh’s extraordinary and unfolding political journey. This is a living document of step-by-step, village-by-village account of ‘the story of the Historic Yuvagalam (the voice of the youth) Padayatra’ across AP. Nara Brahmani described the book as nothing short of a ‘Game Changer.’

The Voice of People book captures the transformation of a leader who has been shaped not by entitlement but by experience, not by mere legacy but by legwork especially against the background of political critics that had virtually written off Lokesh. The pages breathe with the voices, hopes, and aspirations of lakhs of people who walked beside him, spoke to him, and placed their trust in him.

Lokesh shared with heartfelt pride that the first copy of the book was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the second to his mother, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and the third copy, as he put it with a warm smile on his face, was given to me saying, ‘you, among a few more.’ It was a pleasant gesture and touching moment that made me feel both humbled and privileged.

On myreading ‘The Voice of People’ book in depth, I witnessed the passion, purpose, and promise of a leader in the making. A swift initial perusal of the book’s content itselfand eventually the entire book, I decided to share my impressions. In fact, when, on receiving the book, I offered to write review, Lokesh’s immediate response was both open and admirable: ‘Sure, be critical also wherever you feel so.’ That one remark spoke volumes. In a political culture often resistant to scrutiny, Lokesh’s willingness to invite criticism reflects not just maturity but democratic depth, a trait that every meaningful public leader would do well to emulate.

The coffee table book offers a rich, pictorial, and content-driven narrative of the 226-day, 3132-kilometer-long Road to People’s Happiness which touched 15 million individuals across 2094 villages in 232 mandals of 97 constituencies spanning 11 AP districts between January 27, 2023, and December 2023.The book captures this massive and unprecedented public outreach, in vivid detail as to how Lokesh shared his dreams for a brighter AP with people from all walks of life. The photographs evoke deep emotion and truly heart-touching moments that reflect the personal bonds formed during the journey.

The book notes that ‘Lokesh embarked on his journey from the Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple, driven by his vision for a brighter future and his desire for change. This historic yatra marked the beginning of the march towards that vision.’ A particularly lasting impression on Day Three itself, was his interaction with Navneeta, a vegetable vendor, an early signal of how deeply this journey would resonate with ordinary people. The padayatra in initial stages itself, had drawn the attention of National Media. As Lokesh continued to engage extensively with agricultural workers and rural communities, his connect with the grassroots evolved naturally and powerfully. Gradually,The Voice of People unfolded not just a travelogue, but a chronicle of transformation, capturing Lokesh’s evolving dialogue with citizens, his grasp of local issues, and the emotional pulse of a state yearning for change, which can be noticed on reading the book. The Voice of the Peopleis referred to as ‘Vox Populi’ in Latin.

In many ways, this book mirrors the spirit of the legendary Vox Populi column from Rusi K Karanjia’s Blitz Magazine. Karanjia used that space not merely for reportage, but as a platform of resistance, challenging power structures and amplifying public sentiment. Similarly, The Voice of People book captures not just events, but emotions; not just a leader’s march, but state’s collective yearning.

Lokesh’s padayatra across villages, mandals, and constituencies reflected democratic energy in motion. Just as Blitz became a movement in journalism, ‘The Voice of People’ stands as a political movement, shaped by public voices, grounded in dialogue, and driven by purpose. The outcome was, YSR Congress Party suffered a resounding defeat in 2024 elections, while the Telugu Desam Party returned to power triumphantly with renewed public trust.

This was widely credited to Lokesh’s tireless grassroots mobilization. Yet, in typical humility, Lokesh attributed his success to the unwavering support of wife Brahmani, son Devansh, mother Bhuvaneshwarihis pillar of strength, and above all, to the mentorship and vision of his illustrious father Chandrababu Naidu.

Brief meeting with Lokesh sparked a deeper reflection propelling me to read ‘The Voice of People’ with a practitioner's eye and with a citizen's concern. Having worked with one Governor and two formidable Chief Ministers in Public RelationsRoles, and seen leadership at close quarters,what left an indelible image in me was, revelation of rare blend of sincerity, method, and connect that sets Lokesh apart, the way I found in those three great leaders with whom I worked.

Ability, Capability and Leadership Quality in Politics is God Given Gift. Hard Work, Intellect, Oratory Skills, Legacy,andlittle bit of luck are essential skills. ‘The Voice of People’ portraysthese characteristic qualities in Lokesh. The stories, images, and testimonials from every corner of Andhra Pradesh offer more than evidence, echoing people's affirmation.

That courteous moment at his residence now feels like an introduction to something larger - the emergence of a new-generation leader rooted in people-first politics. As I conclude this impromptu appreciation, I offer a quiet but considered hope, that Nara Lokesh will not only carry forward the formidable legacy of his illustrious father, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who made a difference as a political leader, but rise even further, forging a distinct path marked by democratic conviction, digital clarity, and developmental imagination. Much has begun, has been earned, but let me remind Robert Frost:‘I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep.’