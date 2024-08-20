India raising its heft on geopolitical stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for global peace and progress, with efforts for convergence of interests, collaboration and, not in the least, people-to-people ties, is adding further momentum to growing calls for India’s role as a peacemaker.

India hosted the Voice of Global South Summit 3.0 in a virtual format under the theme – ‘Unity of voice, Unity of purpose’ – from January 12 to 13.

A galaxy of leaders from 123 nations, including Iraq, Cuba, Brunei, Lesotho, Malaysia, Maldives, Nauru, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Tuvalu, Laos, Cambodia, and Turkmenistan, took part in the summit underpinned by India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Global South accounts for two-thirds of humanity and refers to the nations having a relatively low level of economic and industrial development, and are typically located to the south of more industrialised nations. However, its heft is growing, as seen in increase in its contribution to the world GDP from 20% in the seventies to 42 per cent by 2022.

Addressing the summit, the PM gave a clarion call to reduce chasm between North-South and East-West, with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. No one country shall be left behind, he said, urging the nations to strengthen hands to root out poverty and at the same time protect the earth, for a sustainable future with peace and progress on all fronts. He stressed on development finance and aid, while avoiding the pitfalls of debt trap. He impressed upon the leaders to stay mutually invested in the convergence efforts.

Modi’s call for collectively tackling the challenges created by the war situation and climate change for the development journey found resonance at the summit. However, India knows well that the Global South will want both Chinese and Indian support, unwilling to see either as their voice. Nevertheless, there is uneasiness about China’s debt-trap and abuse of resources, and positivity about India’s stance on many an issue for collective cause. This is what India needs to build on as it seeks permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Spreading goodwill is thus imperative for India. In this regard, Narendra Modi’s long standing on the global scene besides personal warmth with many leaders would stand India in good stead. He is already being urged to play an honest peace broker, be it in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas or in Europe between Russia and Ukraine. What are India’s credentials to be a global peacemaker and mediator? It is the fastest-growing economy in the world. India’s economic juggernaut is unstoppable. It is the largest country in terms of population and democracy in the world. It is a nuclear weapon state. It never attacked any country. It is committed to global peace and is a huge contributor to UN Peacekeeping Missions. It strives for rules-based order on high seas, exhibits strategic autonomy etc.

India’s strength comes from its lofty ideals and neutrality. Its advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and Modi’s message to Putin ‘it is not an era of war; would work well to usher in lasting peace for the world.

Any pro-active approach by India towards peacemaking also betters its chances of securing required votes at the UN. For this, it shall strengthen cooperation in the spirit of solidarity and unity in diversity. Holding Global South-type summits is also in line with India’s efforts to promote multilateralism (multiple countries for a common goal) in an increasingly polarised world faced with critical challenges. Modi’s third term shall see more of such platforms for leaders to deliberate on complex global challenges for peace and progress – for One Future.

