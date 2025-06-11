India’s aviation sector set for exponential growth

The airports of tomorrow are embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance the entire travel experience. Facial recognition, biometric scans, and AI-driven security checks will become the norm, making the journey from check-in to boarding gate smoother and reducing passenger queuing time by 30-40 per cent. India’s remarkable aviation trajectory—now the world’s third-largest domestic market, contributes 1.5 per cent to the national GDP and supports 7.7 million jobs. Over the last decade, more than 85 airports have been developed, with a roadmap to scale that number to 350 by 2047 in line with the Viksit Bharat goal. Strengthening digital ecosystems to manage rising cybersecurity risks has also been identified as a crucial area of focus. With over $12 billion already invested in air transport infrastructure, India is setting its sights on capturing a $4 billion share of the global Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market by 2031, with the aim of establishing itself as a self-reliant aviation hub. Integrated multi-modal transport systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered digital initiatives and net zero terminals are pivotal for creating globally benchmarked, passenger-centric infrastructure.

By adopting AI, Machine Learning (ML), RFID, and advanced passenger Information systems, India’s aviation sector can shift from manual checks to smarter, targeted interventions. This transformation will make the aviation infrastructure more secure and passenger-friendly, which are both essential for the future of the country’s aviation. However, there is a need to build infrastructure that is resilient, adaptive and efficient. Greenfield airports offer the luxury of blank canvas while brownfield sites may face constraints for unique, smart and adaptive design solutions. It is said that the future lies in modular construction, digital first terminal cores that centralize operations, passenger movement and energy management. For that, early-stage collaborations are critical. Further, drawing insights from operations, policy shifts, and tech trends helps avoid costly course corrections. There is also a need for a terminal design language rooted in sustainability, with built-in readiness for climate volatility, aging demographics, rapid digital changes and hybrid spaces that can handle intensity and downtime with equal ease. Aligning this vision with financial models that attract private investment is the key to delivering aviation infrastructure that’s future-ready and locally responsive.

On the workforce front, India is fast emerging as a global aviation talent hub. But it still faces a significant manpower gap. While pilot eligibility has widened, training for cabin crew and ground staff remains limited to in-house airline programmes. Opening this up to universities and private institutes is the key to scaling talent and meeting both domestic and international demand. With inclusive frameworks and the right incentives, India can not only bridge its local workforce shortage but also position itself as a global training destination, strengthening the country’s role in the international aviation ecosystem. Furthermore, given the market dynamics, the aviation sector in India is set for rapid expansion. With under 10 per cent of the population currently flying, the sector needs to prepare for exponential growth by scaling up operations with smart, cost-efficient technologies. The rapid pace of innovation in this space is not only enhancing domestic operations but creating airport solutions the world is now adopting. India has a real opportunity to transform its aviation ecosystem by 2047 when the country celebrates its 100 years of Independence.