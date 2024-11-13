Maha polls: All parties bitten by freebies bug

With just seven days to go for polling, both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and BJP-led Maha Yuti are optimistic about their chances of forming the next government. Both the alliances are banking heavily on freebies, the regional support and political dynamics. The saffron party-led Maha Yuti feels that it will get a vote share of about 48% in Western Maharashtra and Vidharbha. The Yuti expects that in Konkan region the support would be much higher and would cross 50%. The Congress-led MVA is pinning hopes on North Maharashtra and Marathwada regions and expects over 47% vote share respectively.

Against this backdrop, the MVA has laid down the agenda for the first 100 days if voted to power. Their promises include assistance of ₹ 3,000 per month to women under the Mahalaxmi Yojana. This is more than the ₹ 1,500 assistance to women under the Eknath Shinde government’s Ladki Bahin scheme, it is also more than the ₹ 2,100 promised in the BJP manifesto. It also promised free bus travel for women as they had done in Karnataka and Telangana. MVA further promises to give six gas cylinders at Rs 500 per cylinder, free treatment for cervical cancer for girls in 9-16 age group and stronger laws for women safety. Maha Yuti is banking on its ongoing Ladki Bahin’s payout of Rs 1,500 per month for women from weaker sections. Maha Yuti has promised to make it Rs 2,100. It also promised farm loan waiver, an increase in pension for senior citizens and promised to reduce power bills by 30%. All is fair in love and war but what one needs to understand is what would be the impact of these freebies on the state economy. Are the MVA promises within the scope of budget as suggested by the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge? The AICC chief accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of buying MLAs like goats. Well, if c feels that Modi is goat trader what is Congress party? Horse traders? Do they not buy MLAs from other parties in their effort to weaken, if not decimate, the opposition. In fact, a case pertaining to buying of BRS MLAs in Telangana is still before the apex court. Similarly, the Prime Minister keeps speaking about the impact of extravagant promises on state finances, yet when elections are announced, the BJP also latches on to freebies.

So far, Maharashtra has been on a consistent track record of keeping its fiscal deficit below 3 per cent of GDP. Its fiscal deficit is said to be 2.2% this fiscal and own tax revenue is over 80% of its total tax revenue including central transfers. It is known for under borrowing from the market and contributes about 13% to national GDP which is highest in the country.

However, a lot depends on the micromanagement of the polls. A good number of BJP rebels are in the electoral fray. Such rebellion was never seen in BJP in the past. To what extent will they be able to create dent in BJP vote bank remains to be seen. The Maha Yuti has also not announced its CM face while the Aghadi claims that Udhav Thackrey would be the CM. The BJP-led alliance must convince the people that all projects meant for Maharashtra are not being shifted to Gujarat as alleged by MVA. Yuti says MVA is anti-development and opposed to projects like Vadhavan port, Metro-3, Dharavi redevelopment, Nanar (bauxite) project, airport project. Well, now that the countdown for polling day has begun, the Maha Yuti has intensified its campaign with the slogan, “Aghadi is Khiladi. Batenge tho katenge. Ek Rahenge to safe Rahenge.” Let’s wait for 10 days to see who emerges the real “Khiladi.”