Sena govt must see the error of its ways

The Maharashtra government has crossed the 'Lakshmana Rekha' in a bid to outsmart what it perceives as a 'majoritarian agenda' of the BJP by slapping several cases under various sections of the criminal procedure code including one of sedition against MP Naveent Rana and her husband, an independent MLA of the Maharashtra Assembly, Ravi Rana, and arresting them. Both have been sent to judicial remand for 14 days. Competitive politics will always lead to a game of one-upmanship. The Shiv Sena spokesperson defended the arrests as usual and said the couple was a pawn in the hands of the BJP and they tried to create unrest in the State.

There is unrest in the country on several counts since the advent of the Modi-Shah regime. There are allegations that the duo has deliberately promoted majoritarian politics in the country. However, it is also true that the minorities have become more militant and have a more vocal support of the so-called secularists. These secularists have not only been supportive of all the minority demands in the country but have positioned themselves against the BJP-led Centre in all its moves. Not only in extending support to the anti-CAA and anti-NRC moves but even against the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the secularists have always stood by the demands of the 'Kashmiris' as well minorities. This had been projected by the BJP and Hindu forces as the anti-Hindu stand of the anti-BJP parties. It is in this background that the arrest of the couple has to be judged.

Recent Ramnavami and Hanuman Jayanthi processions have led to stone pelting in some States including the national capital. Authorities in Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi used JCBs to demolish the properties of the alleged offenders. This was dubbed anti-minority by the anti-BJP groupings. However, in Rajasthan, the Gehlot Government bulldozed several Hindu homes and three temples in the name of road-widening which has been seen as a retaliatory move by the Hindus of Alwars. In Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackarey gave a call to play bhajans in front of masks if loudspeakers are played for Azan. Next came the move by the Rana couple who sought to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa.'

Shiv Sena should remember that reciting Hanuman Chalisa cannot be seditious for the commoners. It could defend itself with any argument but it won't cut the ice with ordinary Hindus in this particular case. Not all Hindus are voters of the BJP. Shiv Sena's birth was due to pro-Hindu politics. In fact, it should not forget that it had come to power in Maharashtra by being an ally of the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP just to make Uddhav Thackarey the Chief Minister because of its anti-Brahmin politics. All the three parties in power now are subscribers to anti-Brahmin politics. But, they cannot afford positioning themselves as anti-Hindu because by no yardstick recitation of Hanuman Chalisa could be dubbed as seditious. This case could turn handy for the BJP to whip up emotional sentiments in the long run. Shiv Sena should realise that their stand against Hanuman Chalisa could turn out to be the 'inflection point' in not only the State politics but also at the national level.