Supreme Vexation Over Govts' Apathy

The Supreme Court has, yet another time, warned the nation against the consequences of allowing crackers made up of Barium salts to be burst in the country during this Diwali, citing their life-threatening nature. It has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase and use of firecrackers which violate the order and asked the police to enforce the order. It has also raised concern over the banned substances being used in the green crackers, too.

The Apex Court has also directed the governments of Delhi and other States to interact with established medical institutions for issuing advisories cautioning people about the health hazards of bursting fireworks. However, no State government or its authorities anywhere have issued fresh directions citing this order in the country against the manufacture or use of the firecrackers so far.

Why is there no concern for public health in the first place? How does one become a 'developed country'? Is it with wealth alone? Several ruling parties claim they are pro-people. Do they explain what makes them pro-people? The interim order also prohibited the use of compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic and lead in the manufacture of fireworks. This is an absolute condition, it stated. Also prohibited was the use of strontium chromate in the manufacture of fireworks. Aluminium sulphur, potassium and barium salts could be used only under approved conditions in the firecrackers, it said.

There was a constructive suggestion, too, that said that the Central government and other authorities should consider encouraging display of fireworks through community participation rather than individual bursting of fireworks. What business does the firecracker business have to interfere with the health of citizens? The Apex Court was right in its anger when it said that senior officials responsible for implementation of its orders would be made accountable in case of any violation. Warning that top officials at various levels "shall be held personally liable" for any lapses, the court said it was unfortunate that despite various directions issued by it there is a blatant violation going on.

The bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said that no authority can be permitted to violate the directions issued by it and allow banned firecrackers in the guise of celebration. But why are the orders never implemented? The Apex Court further asserted that celebration cannot be at the cost of the other's health. Under the guise of celebration, nobody can be permitted to infringe the right to health of others, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and nobody can be allowed to play with the life of others, more particularly senior citizens and children, it said.

The order was categorical. It further noted that under the guise of 'green crackers,' banned chemicals firecrackers are being sold and there was a mislabelling on the boxes and even the QR codes provided on the boxes of 'green crackers' are alleged to be fake. The court had to be specific because a report by the CBI submitted pursuant to the earlier directions/orders passed by the court stated that a blatant violation of the directions was in place. Will there be enlightenment?