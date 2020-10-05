YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Delhi visits intriguing

A healthy sign is now visible in Andhra Pradesh. The social media which was targeting the judiciary for past some time has gone silent. This has led to speculations that the State government has been told by the Centre to see that the social media was reined in or else it could lead to unnecessary clash between the executive and judiciary. This of course also gave rise to another speculation that the political equations in Andhra Pradesh are set to change and that the YSR Congress party may join Modi government. YSRCP had recently denied any such move but speculations are speculations and refuse to die down.

It is being said that during the recent meeting the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre had advised him to see that the social media refrains from making any derogatory comments targeting the judges. They are said to have brought to his notice the displeasure expressed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court over the Crime investigation Department failing to act on the cases of posts on High Court judges. The bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi felt that there could be larger conspiracy behind such posts against judiciary.

The High Court said that the attempts to lower the dignity of the judiciary which is one of the three pillars of democracy and thus calling it redundant could lead to internal strife. The judges were so angry that they went to the extent of saying that court cannot remain a mute spectator to the social media posts destroying the reputation of the judiciary. The court, without mincing words, went on to say that the people who do not have faith in the judiciary can go on to Parliament and seek the abolishment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Centre which needs support of other parties in Rajya Sabha while passing many important bills wants to keep regional parties in good humour. It may maintain the cat on wall attitude regarding the three-capital proposal mooted by the AP government ducking under the alibi that the Centre has no role in deciding where the state should have its capital. May be, like YSRCP, they too are waiting for the decision of the High Court on this issue. The State government on its part is ready to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam anytime if the court decision comes in its favour.

But what the Centre needs to clarify is will it take similar stand if in future some other government wants to shift capital to some other place? What is more important? Constitutional position or political convenience? Will the Centre also turn a blind eye to the slow progress of Polavaram project and the controversy pertaining to payment of R&R package to those who gave land for the project. Silence on certain issues may be good policy but not on crucial issues like lifeline projects of the state.

Amidst such developments, the decision of the AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to go to Delhi again on Monday and the possibility of meeting the Amit Shah, (his last meeting with Amit Shah was on September 23 and 24) and others gives credence to the political talk that the AP government was moving in the direction of joining the NDA sooner than later.