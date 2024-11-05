Pushpa 2: Over $300K in US Advance Sales Before December 5 Release

The highly anticipated Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule is generating buzz in the US.

It stars Allu Arjun and will release on December 5.

Advance ticket sales have been strong, earning over $300,000 so far.

The film will be released in 606 locations across the US.

It will face competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which releases a day later.

Pushpa 2 is the sequel to Allu Arjun’s National Award-winning film *Pushpa: The Rise*, released in 2021.

The film’s solid advance bookings reflect the excitement surrounding it.

According to Track BO, Pushpa 2 has already surpassed $300,000 in ticket sales.

Samilk reports that over 11,000 tickets have been sold across 2,200 shows on the premiere day.

Along with Allu Arjun, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj.