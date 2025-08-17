A Poignant tale of identity and justice

Anandajit Goswami is one of the topmost Indian authors writing in English and Bengali. He has been hailed by world-class academic and literary organisations for rendering his commendable services to the realms of literature and academics. His book ‘Pink Gender: The Extended’ is a deeply engaging novella that sheds light on the subtle intricacies of human experience, reflecting on the most sensitive themes of gender identity, societal pressures, and the quest for acceptance. The story masterfully intertwines the lives of three individuals—Ravi, Indu, and Shapno—as they navigate a complex web of emotions, pain, and prejudice, which makes it deeply emotive and profoundly poignant in nature.

The author has earned great acclaim for his gripping narratives, which always remarkably spellbind the readers. In quite a similar fashion, this book too contains an intensely packed narrative that has been deftly structured like a play. The story unfolds in a police station, which serves as a backdrop for the subtle layers of the narration to unravel. The fact cannot be refuted that Goswami is an ultrasensitive writer. Like Geoffrey Chaucer, he too has a strong conviction that the community of real writers should not merely stay confined to their ivory towers, wallowing in personal grief. A true writer, as Goswami believes, has a greater social responsibility. Fulfilling this very responsibility, the author in this book chooses to dwell upon intensely sensitive issues such as feminism, the rights of the LGBTQ community, and the misuse of power—while weaving in the influence of the movie Pink to reinforce the themes of gender justice. All these issues indeed clamour for immediate attention.

When it comes to the art of characterisation, there is a complete volte-face. Here, the author seems more influenced by Henry James, who in his book The Art of Fiction disagrees with Walter Besant’s assertions that plot is more important than characterisation, that fiction must have a “conscious moral purpose,” and that experience and observation outweigh imagination as creative tools. James argues against such restrictive rules for writing fiction, responding that “no good work of fiction will ever proceed from a superficial mind.” With his fecund imagination and wild flow of thought, Goswami scintillatingly delineates a coterie of lifelike characters pulsating with complex emotions. The characters are well-developed, with their struggles reflecting real-world issues of gender-based discrimination and societal acceptance. Shapno’s story, in particular, stands out for its vivid portrayal of the transgender experience.

This riveting narrative has all the elements—an engaging plot, well-delineated flesh-and-blood characters, fluidity of thought, and lucidity of expression—that go into the creation of a quality book. G. B. Shaw, a great dramatist of the modern era, echoes the sentiment that it is every author’s bounden duty to highlight the sordid and seamy side of life and raise his voice against the foils and foibles prevalent in society. Much to our elation, the author of this book does not even flinch in raising his staccato voice about the social issues that annihilate the fabric of society. The novelist vehemently and vociferously casts his aspersions on rampant gender discrimination and the maltreatment meted out to the LGBTQ community. Exhibiting remarkable lucidity of language, ‘Pink Gender: The Extended’ is a commendable effort to address pressing social issues through an innovative lens.

It is a worthwhile read for those interested in social justice and gender studies, offering a fresh perspective on gender dynamics prevalent in our society. Indeed, the author deserves a salute for bringing out this masterpiece.

(Prof Dr Shiv Sethi is an acclaimed literary critic and columnist.)