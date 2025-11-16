A soul-gripping performance that left audiences spellbound

The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival celebrated its 20th year with a performance that moved spectators to awe and silence. Staged at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, the play ‘Chandaa Bedni’ blended emotion, culture, and breathtaking artistry into one unforgettable evening. It was a reminder of how theatre, at its best, can stir the soul and provoke deep reflection.

‘Chandaa Bedni’, written by Alakhnandan and directed by Anirudh Sarkar of the renowned Rangakarmee theatre group, transported audiences into the heart of Bundelkhand, a region spanning parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The play seamlessly weaves mystic-realism with the region’s rich folklore traditions, creating a compelling narrative enhanced by live music and traditional dance. From the very first scene, it became clear why this production has been praised across the country.

The story revolves around Chandaa, a courtesan from the Bedni tribe, and a young Brahmin boy who falls deeply in love with her. Their bond defies rigid social and religious boundaries, challenging age-old prejudices that still echo in many parts of society today. Their decision to embark on a life together faces immediate resistance from both families, horrified by the thought of a Brahmin youth choosing a dancer over his own community. When their love affair reaches the King’s court, the Queen steps in, and the narrative takes a dramatic and unsettling turn.

In a tense twist, Chandaa agrees to perform a perilous high-rope dance to save the life of the young prince. The visually stunning sequence becomes the emotional centerpiece of the play, drawing gasps from the audience. Yet, beneath the spectacle lies treachery—a deliberate act of sabotage leads to Chandaa’s tragic fall and untimely death. Her loss sends waves of grief across the kingdom and forces viewers to confront a deeply relevant question: Why do powerful, talented women in society so often become targets of envy, hostility, and sabotage?

Director Anirudh Sarkar delivers a production that feels both intimate and spectacular. With a 35-member team performing on a relatively small stage, the precision and fluidity of movement were remarkable. Each artiste demonstrated impeccable diction, strong voice projection, impressive live singing, and tightly synchronized, rhythmic choreography. The ensemble moved with electric energy, immersing the audience fully in Chandaa’s world.

The play’s technical brilliance also stood out. Its lighting design—honored with the Best Light Design award at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2025—elevated every scene with mood, depth, and visual poetry. The lead actress, who also earned the META Best Actress award, brought extraordinary emotional strength to the role of Chandaa, portraying her resilience, grace, and heartbreak with stunning authenticity. Complemented by evocative costumes and immersive audio design, the production transported viewers far beyond the physical stage. The evening concluded with a long, heartfelt standing ovation—proof of the impact the play left on every attendee. Beyond this performance, Rangakarmee continues its mission to nurture theatre at a young age, believing that the discipline, rhythm, teamwork, and courage it teaches can shape confident, compassionate individuals. Their school workshops testify to their commitment to building the next generation of expressive, thoughtful voices. ‘Chandaa Bedni’ stands as a shining example of theatre that entertains, enlightens, and endures.