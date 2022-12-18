All about the Christmas market in Frankfurt

The Christmas season is a particularly festive time and if you are traveling to Frankfurt in the season, check out these Christmas markets:

Especially beautiful in winter

The Christmas season is a particularly festive time in the metropolis on the River Main, with many holiday highlights attracting visitors from near and far. One of the oldest and most beautiful in all of Germany, it stretches from the Hauptwache across St Paul's Square and the Römerberg all the way down to the banks of the River Main. It is here that one finds Germany's largest Christmas tree, set scenically in front of the Römer, Frankfurt's time-honoured town hall.

Römer, St. Paul's Square, Hauptwache, Rossmarkt, Friedrich-Stoltze Square

Mo-Sa 10am-9pm, Sun 11am-9pm

New Old Town & Roasted Almonds

Advent is a wonderful time full of Christmas anticipation. Come and let us enchant you with a tour through the festively illuminated laneways of the Frankfurt New Old Town. During this 90-minute tour, our professionally certified tour guide will lead you through the winding laneways and across the picturesque plazas of the New Old Town. You'll come across numerous historical buildings, that are faithfully reconstructed true to the original.

Winterlights Palmengarten

Thousands of lights illuminate the wintry Palmengarten and immerse you in a very special atmosphere. The light and sound installations make an evening visit to the Palmengarten an unforgettable experience. Dive into this glowing, sparkling winter wonderland!

Do not miss:



• Bethmännchen: Small biscuit-like treats made of marzipan, rolled into a little ball, and decorated with three-halved almonds are famous for the Christmas time and should not be missed. The Bethmännchen are named after the Frankfurt Bethmann family and have been invented in 1838.

• Hot apple wine: Even in winter we cannot stop drinking our beloved beverage, apple wine. At the Christmas market, the locals love to drink it as an alternative to mulled wine. It is served hot and with some spices.

• Chiming of city's church bells: A very special event, as this globally unique interplay of 50 bells from ten innercity churches gives you goosebumps and has become a real community experience. Especially on Christmas Eve (December 24) families, friends and everybody else meet at the Römerberg to listen to the sound of the bells together.

CityXmas: 12 lovingly prepared huts with treats, a festive atmosphere, and lights. Visitors enjoy hot and cold drinks, sweets, and solid food. Try out some Flammkuchen, langos, or hearty soups, for sure, everybody will be satisfied. Hot Lumumba, Bombardino, Feuerzangenbowle, and mulled wine from the cup in one of the small green bottles can be enjoyed in front of the Old Opera House with a view through the Frankfurt Skyline.





Opernplatz 2



Mo-Fr 4-11pm, Sa 2pm-12am, Sun 2-9pm

CityAlm Wintermagic in the city center: Frankfurt's only Christmas market above the roofs of the city! From October to March the car park is transformed into a wintry alpine area. Enjoy the atmosphere with mulled wine and freshly baked waffles with an amazing view of the skyline.

Carl-Theodor-Reiffstein-Platz 5

Mo-Fr 4-11pm, Sa 2-11pm, Sun 2-9pm

Christmas markets in frankfurts districts höchst: Visit the small and unique district of Höchst. Here, next to the castle, a small Christmas market is set up. You will find firstclass mulled wine, homemade sloe liqueur, jelly from the quinces, and medlars in the Justinusgarden. Enjoy the cozy atmosphere and find a self-knitted gift for your loved one at home.

Justinuskirchplatz 3; 26.-27.11.2022 1-8pm

Sachsenhausen: The Christmas market at the Goetheturm in the city forest awaits you with sweet and savory specialties, delicious hot and cold drinks, handicrafts, a children's carousel, fairy lights, and the unmistakable scent of a Christmas market. Do not miss climbing up the stairs to have a spectacular view of the city of Frankfurt.

Sachsenhäuser Landwehrweg; Mo-Fr 4-9pm, Sa-Sun 1-10pm

Rhein-Main region Rüdesheim Christmas market of Nations: 16 nations presenting products, specialties, and customs from many different countries, this is one of the most atmospheric Christmas markets in the historical old quarter of Rüdesheim. The highlight is a traditional parade for St. Thomas Night on the 20th of December. Vendors and craftspeople invite, and offer goods, gifts, and delights, in colors, spices, and scents the comfort and joy of Christmas at the Rhine.

Marktstrasse, Rüdesheim am Rhein

Mo-Thu+Sun 11am-8pm, Fr-Sa 11am-9pm

Christmas market Steinau: It's Christmas in the Brothers Grimm city when the historic old town with the castle and town hall is transformed into one of the most beautiful Christmas fairy tales in the Spessart. Combined with atmospheric ambiance, light decorations and over 90 stands attract visitors.

Marktplatz, Steinau

25.-27.11.2022; Fr 5.30-9pm, Sa-Sun 12-7pm

Bad homburg, Taunus: Bad Homburg invites everybody to a lovely decorated city with glamorous lighting and a Christmas forest. The romantic Christmas market at the castle offers traditional handicrafts from local and regional exhibitors. The popular steam train with the winter forest will make children's eyes shine.

Schloss, Bad Homburg

25.-27.11., 2.-4.12.,9.-11.12.,16.-18.12. 12-9pm

Aschaffenburg: Festively decorated in the glow of sparkling fairy lights the Aschaffenburg Christmas market takes place. The scent of mulled wine, roasted almonds, potato pancakes, and grilled sausages is in the air. A Franconian-style nativity scene with life-size wooden figures is the focal point of the market. A small children's carousel and a train await the little visitors at the Christmas market.

Schlossplatz 1, Aschaffenburg

Mo-Sa 10am-9pm, Sun 11am-9pm

• Dates: 21 November – 22 December 2022

• Opening hours: Mon – Sat: 10:00 am – 09:00 pm; Sun: 11:00 am – 09:00 pm

Main train station → Dom/ Römer

• Tram: Line 11 and 14 leave directly infront of the main train station.

• Stop: Römer/Paulskirche

• Metro: U4 and U5

• Stop: Dom/Römer

• By foot: If you walk along Kaiserstraße, you will reach Gallusanlage with a view of the skyline. Continue walking straight ahead to cross Roßmarkt and Zeil or turn right to the Mainufer and stroll along the Main to the Eiserner Steg and Römerberg.