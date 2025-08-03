Amoogh Reddy brings forest-inspired magic to India kids fashion week

Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular celebration of creativity and sustainability as 17-year-old fashion prodigy Amoogh Reddy launched his latest collection, “VANAM”, at the 12th Season of India Kids Fashion Week held at Novotel HICC, Hitex. Known as India’s youngest fashion designer, Amoogh has once again impressed fashion enthusiasts with his visionary approach and nature-inspired designs.

Having made his debut at just 15, Amoogh quickly earned acclaim, including the “Youngest Designer of the Year” title. Over the past two years, he has carved a niche for himself in the world of traditional Indian and wedding couture, blending cultural heritage with modern aesthetics. With VANAM, meaning “forest” in Telugu, Amoogh taps into the raw beauty and essence of nature to create a collection that is earthy, experimental, and emotionally resonant.

“A forest is like fashion — layered, dynamic, and ever-evolving,” Amoogh said. “The textures of bark, the flow of vines, the shades of green — all inspired me to create designs that feel alive.”

Each piece in the VANAM collection captures elements of wilderness through earth-toned fabrics, intricate patterns, and organic silhouettes, reflecting the designer’s deep commitment to sustainability and storytelling. The collection not only celebrates nature but also champions eco-conscious fashion, encouraging a return to roots in both thought and design.

“Fashion should reflect who we are and what we believe in,” Amoogh added. “My aim is to bridge tradition with innovation and inspire others to view fashion as a meaningful art form.”

The Hyderabad-based designer emphasized that fashion is evolving, with more people now embracing conceptual and customized clothing. From wedding couture to casual ensembles, there is a growing appreciation for garments that tell a story and reflect personal values.

The VANAM showcase was met with resounding applause from the audience, many of whom were amazed by the refined craftsmanship and thematic depth of the collection. Amoogh’s bold creative direction and impeccable detailing stood out, marking him not just as a young designer but as a trendsetter in the children’s fashion landscape.

Offering advice to aspiring designers, Amoogh said: “Don’t chase trends, create them. Be fearless, stay curious, and let your passion guide you. Your uniqueness is your strength — own it.”

Amoogh’s long-term vision includes producing larger theme-based collections, curating exquisite wedding trousseaux, and furthering the cause of sustainable fashion. With each new venture, he continues to amplify India’s rich cultural identity through a modern lens. Amoogh is a Hyderabad-based designer known for his fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion. His latest collection VANAM is a reflection of his deep artistic insight, focus on sustainability, and mission to inspire future generations of designers. With every creation, Amoogh redefines what it means to be young, bold, and visionary in the world of fashion.