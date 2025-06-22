An interdisciplinary approach to gender disparity

Dr. Dipak Giri is an Indian writer, editor and critic. He has had an immense contribution to Indian Literature. His works mainly focus on those people who live on the fringes of society like women, Dalit, tribe, transgender, homosexuals and other queer identities. His book ‘Gender Perspectives in Indian Context: Critical Responses’ (2021) is an important addition to gender studies in India. Indian thought content and anxieties on gender issues at times, appear to confuse a rational mind. The thought advocates freedom for all, irrespective of sexual behaviour - be they normative, non-normative or any other sexual identities. Thought of equality in totality among sexes is the contemporary thematic worry, which genuinely creates contentious questions. In this context, Dr. Giri’s book raises many questions that can excite critical minds to restart conversations and invigorate critical ideas.

Equality is an attitudinal weapon to appear modern and open-minded and yet somewhere thoughts rich in emotional constructive content resist the temptation to accept reality with a concealed incline towards the ancient Vedic thought of liberality with a few twirls and uncertainties. In some interesting transformative points of view, women are obtaining recognition in social, economic, political and various other fields with hesitant assertion of individuality and effective presence with unique humility. If need be, they turn vocal and authoritative and it admits of sincere wish to mark an unambiguous stamp on the modern scenario of altering perspectives with regard to gender equality and autonomy to move about with aspirations to stand firm, alone and tall. One observes it everywhere with a feeling of satisfaction in many cases. But, contrarily the situation of non-normative homosexuals, transgender and other queer identities is worse and they have to walk a long before they get social acceptance and validation because society, due to homophobia and transphobia, hardly adopts liberal attitude towards them. Dr. Giri’s book surfaces all these issues and opens many doors hitherto closed as a plea for these gender queers.

Dr. Giri’s book with twenty-seven chapters is rich in content. As an interdisciplinary study it foregrounds issues like gender role and disparity that arise out of gender discrimination, gender violence and gender binarism. The book is a thorough discussion on gender in reference to literature and other branches of learning. It discusses female questions related to love, marriage and relationship, gender discrimination at working places and educational sectors, female foeticide, child sexual abuse, patriarchal control, gendered subjugation and many other glaring issues related with gender. The book also talks about inclusivity, education and empowerment, irrespective of gender. In a word, Dr. Giri’s book ‘Gender Perspectives in Indian Context’ is all inclusive in nature, comprising all who are victims of gender, irrespective of sexual orientation which is always welcoming. This book is highly recommendable for students, scholars and academics who wish to do further studies on gender.

(P C K Prem, former civil servant and member of the Himachal Public Service Commission, is an Indian poet, novelist, short story writer, editor and critic, writing in English and Hindi)