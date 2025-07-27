As powerful catalists, awards can spur creativity; legendry assamese poet

The1961-born Nilim Kumar is one of the most celebrated contemporary Assamese poets. Known for his lyrical, introspective, and often surreal poetry, he has published over 20 poetry collections and several novels. His work explores themes such as love, silence, dreams, existential angst, and the rhythms of everyday life.

A former government doctor, Kumar left his profession to pursue poetry full-time. His poetic style is marked by subtle imagery, emotional depth, and an evocative, minimalistic tone. His collection “I’m Your Poet” is widely praised and has been translated into several Indian and international languages.

He has received numerous honours, including the Kusumagraj National Award (2025) — becoming the first Assamese poet to win this recognition.

In his latest honour, Nilim Kumar has been selected for the prestigious Dr. C. Narayana Reddy Viswambhara Award (2025) for his contribution to Indian literature. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on 29 July, commemorating the birth anniversary of Cinare. On this occasion, Nilim Kumar spoke at length to Varala Anand, a Karimnagar-based award-winning poet, translator, and film critic.

Q: What does an award mean to you, especially as you have received several coveted honours for your poetry?

For me, an award means recognition of my efforts and support for my literary work. But I don’t see awards as tools to measure or judge literature. I believe they are tributes to a writer’s commitment to their craft. They provide validation and encouragement, helping writers push boundaries. Awards can serve as a powerful catalyst, fuelling creativity and inspiring even more remarkable work. They are acknowledgments of dedication and contributions to literature, motivating writers to continue with passion and enthusiasm.

Q: What is the place of literature—particularly poetry—in the Northeastern states?

The Northeast region of India is a treasure trove of diversity. Each state has its own distinct identity—from varied languages and dialects to vibrant attire and festivals. Every aspect of life here reflects a rich cultural heritage. The traditions shaped by our diverse tribes and communities create a fascinating cultural fusion.

The geographical distance from mainland India has also contributed to our unique literary voice. The poetry of the region is infused with the scent of its soil. The subject matter often revolves around themes that are unique to us—our people’s struggles and triumphs, the beauty of our landscapes, and the richnessof our traditions.

This distinctive voice sets Northeastern poetry apart from the mainstream, offering readers a world both familiar and uniquely different. Our poetry captures our hopes, aspirations, and lived experiences, making it an integral part of India’s literary tapestry.

Q: How do you compare Assamese poetry with poetry from other Indian languages?

Assamese poetry reflects the region’s cultural identity—its traditions, lifestyle, and everyday life. Our food, attire, and customs flow into our verses, giving them a distinct essence. That said, I believe every region and language in India possesses its own flavour of regionalism, which shines through its poetry.

What makes Assamese poetry unique is its vivid portrayal of our lush landscapes, mighty rivers, and the resilient spirit of our people in the face of adversity.

Q: What inspires your wonderful poems? I’ve read and even translated some into Telugu, which were later published.

Life itself is my biggest inspiration. Encounters with people, traveling to new places, and the emotional landscape of love and loneliness—all of these fuel my writing. I am especially drawn to the Assamese language. Its rhythm, cadence, and lyrical quality inspire me to express my inner world through poetry.

Q: There’s a concern that reading habits are declining among the younger generation, who are now more drawn to visuals and Instagram Reels. How do you see this shift?

The younger generation has largely drifted away from art and literature, driven by the rise of social media and globalization. Platforms like Instagram Reels offer quick fame and dopamine hits, creating a culture of instant gratification. In the name of freedom and progress, young minds are becoming increasingly caught up in superficial trends. This detachment has diverted them from deep, meaningful engagement with literature, art, and thoughtful dialogue.

Q: Do you think the government is doing enough to support art and literature?

The government does allocate specific budgets to support art, culture, and literature, which plays a vital role in their promotion. Such financial support enables artists, writers, and institutions to preserve and showcase our rich heritage.

By investing in the arts, the government fosters creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity—elements that are essential to the growth of our literary and artistic traditions.

Q: What is the role of translation in literature, especially in an age where AI is becoming dominant?

I firmly believe that AI can only translate literary works mechanically. It lacks the warmth, emotion, and human touch that real language carries. AI cannot convey the language of the heart. It misses the nuance, tone, and cultural context essential to good translation. Only human translators can truly breathe life into a literary work.

Q: What is the role of literature in shaping the character of Generation X?

Literary aspirants have a profound responsibility to preserve and enrich our society’s literary heritage. This demands study, integrity, and fearless expression. As the nation’s future, the youth must engage actively—not just in literature, but in every domain—driving progress and positive change.

Today, spirituality and religion have moved beyond traditional spaces. They now reside in art, literature, and culture. The true divine resides in the power of words, poetry, and creative expression. Literary youth must embrace this truth and take on the task of nurturing and safeguarding our cultural and literary legacy.

Q: Any advice for young people aspiring to build a career in literature?

Literature opens doors to vast new worlds. It liberates us from narrow thinking, helps us transcend divisions, and teaches us empathy and tolerance.

Through literature, one can challenge rigid mindsets, rise above communalism and conflict, and embrace a broader, more humane perspective. To those aspiring to make a mark in literature: read deeply, write honestly, and stay rooted in truth. Literature is not just about stories—it is a journey toward a more compassionate and expansive understanding of life.