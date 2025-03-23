Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week has a lot of new opportunities for you. You may see some significant progress in the workplace. Wait for the right time to bring your plans to life, as during this time you will get to see the results of your hard work. There will also be some movement in your social life. This is an ideal time to spend time with friends and family. Keep in mind that your words have a deep impact on a conversation, so speak wisely.

Taurus

This week is the time for Taurus to recognise your inner strength. There are signs of success in the goal you are moving towards. Trust your confidence and do not hesitate to express your ideas. Colleagues at the workplace will be with you and support you during this period. You may get a chance to work on a new project, in which your stability and hard work will be appreciated. However, a little sensitivity may be required in personal relationships.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is a sign of a new beginning. You will be able to use your ideas and communication skills effectively. This week is a good time for you to establish new partnerships and social contacts. Your curiosity is high, and this provides a great opportunity to increase your knowledge. This is a good time to study or try your hand at a new subject. Your thoughtfulness and creativity will brighten everything around you.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope for Cancer indicates new beginnings and self-commitment for you. You will try to build deep relationships with people around you at this time. Time spent with family and friends will bring you happiness. On the work front, you may get an opportunity to join new projects, which will boost your creativity. But, be careful that your ideas are in harmony with others. There is some positivity in financial matters as well.

Leo

Ganesha says this week you will have a flow of positive energy, which will help you reach new heights. Friends and relatives will be impressed by your strength and energetic personality. Attend social gatherings, as it will open the door to new opportunities for you. During this time, focus on your career. Try to settle all the projects that are pending. Your leadership ability will come to the fore this week, which will make you respected among your colleagues. There may be some anxiety in my personal life.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week many positive changes will come in your life. You will get the fruits of your hard work and dedication, which will keep you full of confidence. Your ideas and plans will be appreciated in the workplace, so do not forget to focus on new projects. Sweetness will remain in personal relationships. You will get a good opportunity to spend time with family members so that you can strengthen mutual relations. Express your feelings openly, this will make the relationship even deeper.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, the overall situation is going to be positive and harmonious for Libra natives. Your social relationships will be especially strong at this time. Spending time with friends and family will give you mental peace. Your creative energy is at its peak, so this is a great time to bring out your talents. Whether it is in art, writing, or a new project, your ideas can inspire others. At the workplace, colleagues and co-workers will remain devoted to you.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, Scorpio people have an opportunity for new beginnings. You will be more focused on your goals and handle the challenges coming your way wisely. Your hard work and dedication will be appreciated at the workplace, which can give you new opportunities to move forward. In personal relationships, it is time to bring clarity to communication. Talk to your loved ones and express your feelings. This will further strengthen your relationships.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says some very positive and encouraging things are likely to happen this week. Your dedication and hard work are going to be rewarded soon. Your efforts will be appreciated at work, and this can prove to be an important step towards progress for you. Increasing communication and clarifying feelings in your personal life will make your relationships stronger. If you have any kind of doubt or confusion in your mind, then this is the right time to resolve it.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is a time of tremendous opportunities for Capricorn natives. Seniors will start having a positive attitude towards you after seeing your hard work and commitment at work. It may also be time to consider a new project, which will improve your position. In personal relationships, spending time with family is likely. This is the right time to resolve old differences, which will strengthen mutual relations. If you are single, it is possible to meet someone special, who can bring happiness to your life.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is the time for Aquarius to focus on overall aspects. You may get some new opportunities, which will highlight your creativity and technical skills. This is the time for you to share your ideas and meet new people. Your communication skills can prove to be extremely impressive during this period, so do not hesitate in any important conversation. Your helping nature will help you make new friends. On the health front, some meditation and yoga will prove beneficial.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, your sensitivity and imagination will be at their peak. You will be able to understand the feelings of people around you, which will strengthen your relationships. On the work front, this is the right time to start a new project. Your creativity will bring you success. Be careful in financial matters; some unexpected expenses may arise. On the health front, meditation and yoga will help you get mental peace. Pay attention to your body’s needs and don’t forget to rest.