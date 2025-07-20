Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope is that you will feel more energetic and excited. The curiosity and courage within you will attract you towards new opportunities. If you are planning a new project, this is the right time. This week, it will be important to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Communicate more with family members, as it will empower your emotional state. Spending time with your partner and friends will keep your morale high.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will bring many important opportunities. Your emotional health and mental balance will be at the center this week. You will get a better chance to spend time with family, which will make you happy. Your creativity will be at its peak this week, so you will feel inspired to work on new projects. If you are interested in any art or craft, then this is a good time to pursue it. There may be some challenges in business, but due to your confidence and dedication, you will be able to overcome them.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope is going to bring many important changes for you. This week, you will get an opportunity to focus on your social relationships and friendships. Your colleagues and friends will prove to be helpful to you. This week, your creativity will be at its peak, which can help you achieve success in new projects. There can be mixed experiences in professional life; some colleagues will support your ideas, while some choices may be controversial.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, the doors of a series of opportunities are open for you. You can take important steps towards advancement in your career. The time has come to reap the fruits of your hard work, so move forward with full energy and confidence. A little hard work is required in personal relationships. Interact with family members or close friends and try to build mutual understanding. This week is all about harmony and socializing for you. Health also needs attention. A little yoga and meditation can invigorate you both mentally and physically.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, some special possibilities are coming for Taurus. You will feel that your hard work is going to be rewarded now. On the career front, your hard work is going to pay off, but be patient. You will be successful in working together with your colleagues. In personal life, you will get a wonderful opportunity to spend time with family. This is the time to strengthen relationships with your loved ones.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, new energy and enthusiasm will come into your life. Your confidence will increase, which will enable you to move towards your goals. You will face new challenges in the field of work, but your hard work and talent will bring you success. Your relationships will become stronger at this time. You will get a chance to establish better relations with your family. This is the time to bring out your creative side, so it would be good to be dedicated to art or your interests.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, the situation is going to be somewhat mixed for Scorpio natives. You are famous for your deep thinking and insight, and this week, too, these qualities will prove beneficial for you. This week, you need to be a little sensitive in your relationships. Maintain honesty and transparency in communication with your loved ones; this will strengthen your relationship. At work, your hard work and dedication will be appreciated, but some challenges may also arise.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, many positive changes are coming for Aquarius natives. This week, you will get a good chance to establish harmony in your personal and professional life. You will get an opportunity to express your thoughts clearly, and this will help to breathe new life into your relationships. This week, your sense of originality and independence will be strong. You will be encouraged to spend time with your friends and family, which will boost your morale. Embrace opportunities where you can share your ideas and bring out your creativity.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week is a time full of energy. There will be clarity in your thoughts, and you will be open to new ideas. This week is the right time to improve your social life, be sociable with new people, and increase your networking. You will develop good relations with your colleagues at work, which will speed up teamwork. There may be a discussion on an important project, which will get your skills recognized.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is the time to reap the rewards of your hard work and honesty. You will find yourself more confident. Your ideas and suggestions will be valued at the workplace, which can lead to a new project or responsibility. Success is knocking at your door in personal life as well. Spending time with family will give you peace. Mutual understanding will increase, and relationships will become sweeter. It is important to pay attention to health. Taking some time out and doing yoga or meditation will give mental peace.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week, the doors of a series of opportunities are open for you. You can take important steps towards advancement in your career. The time has come to reap the fruits of your hard work, so move forward with full energy and confidence. A little hard work is required in personal relationships. Interact with family members or close friends and try to build mutual understanding. This week is all about harmony and socializing for you. Health also needs attention.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week may bring many positive opportunities for you. You need to understand your emotions, which will enable you to bring more depth to your relationships. If you are thinking of starting a new project or work, this is a good time. Trust your intuition and make decisions accordingly. You will experience cooperation and support in family matters. Spending more time with your loved ones will give you mental peace and happiness. In terms of health, be a little careful.