Doing its bit to impart quality education to children across the Telugu States, Zee Telugu announced a social initiative - 'Blackboards for Brighter Dreams' on Republic Day this year. The channel, which started refurbishing blackboards under the initiative, has now successfully reached a milestone of 500 blackboards.

To continue its efforts in this regard, the channel had taken up a research and consumer study for its fiction and non-fiction shows. During the process, the channel came across the pitiful conditions of blackboards in schools across various towns and villages. With an aim to reach out to as many schools as possible and impact the lives of lakhs of students, the channel announced the revolutionary 'Blackboards for Brighter Dreams' campaign.

Zee Telugu achieved this landmark achievement recently by refurbishing its 500th blackboard at Bandarugudem Govt School, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The programme has been taken up across 13 districts in Telangana, including Kamareddy, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Siddipet, and more.

Zee Telugu celebrated this milestone with a small function at Bandarugudem Govt School, where the channel had released a heartwarming video for the initiative that beautifully brought to life the brand's ethos of 'Aarambham Okka Aduguthone,' while highlighting the aspirations and dreams of all the students and teachers. It stirred positive emotions and won the hearts of the people across Telugu-speaking States.

Speaking about this noble initiative and the milestone, Anuradha Gudur, Chief Content Officer - Telugu, mentioned, "We started 'Blackboard for Brighter Dreams' to brighten up the future of lakhs of students across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by refurbishing the blackboards in several schools. When we started this journey earlier this year, we never put any number to it, but over the past three months, we have been able to revamp 500 blackboards and bring about a positive change in the lives of children. We will continue to do this further with the hope that we can help them achieve their dreams through our initiatives and through our thought-provoking content."