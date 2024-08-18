Blinkit enables Indians abroad to send rakhis and gifts home

Zomato-owned quick commerce platform, Blinkit, has launched a new international order service aimed at allowing Indians living abroad to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India. Announced in celebration of Raksha Bandhan, this service is available until August 19, providing a unique opportunity for Indians in select countries to maintain their festive traditions despite the distance.

Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, shared the news in a recent statement: “We have switched on international orders on Blinkit till August 19. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India, and we will deliver in 10 minutes.”The service is available to customers in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, France, and Canada. Through Blinkit, these customers can send a curated selection of Raksha Bandhan essentials, including Rakhis, traditional sweets, snacks, and other festive items, directly to their siblings in India.

This initiative highlights Blinkit’s commitment to expanding its services and offerings. Known for its quick delivery times, the platform has recently diversified its product range to include sports equipment, gaming consoles, electronics, beauty and makeup products, as well as toys and games.

Blinkit has shown significant growth, with its gross order value (GOV) increasing by 130% year-on-year in the first quarter of this fiscal year. For its top 50 stores, the GOV reaches Rs 18 lakh per day per store, underscoring the platform’s growing popularity and efficiency. Looking ahead, Blinkit has ambitious expansion plans. The company aims to reach 1,000 Blinkit stores by March 2025 and double that number to 2,000 stores by the end of 2026, all while maintaining profitability. Most of these new stores are expected to be added in India’s top 10 cities.Dhindsa also highlighted Blinkit’s ability to offer up to 25,000 unique SKUs (stock-keeping units) in some locations, showcasing the platform’s extensive product variety and its commitment to meeting diverse customer needs.