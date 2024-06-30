“Legends Never Die: Conflict Of Cultures” by Mathiraj tells the story of Amita, a national award-winning author, who travels to Kanyakumari to research the fishermen’s community for her debut novel. The book skillfully interweaves cultural vibrance with inner turmoil. And the narrative is fraught with uncertainties encountered on a treacherous path. With its action-packed setting, enrapturing stories, adrenaline-fuelled drama and in-depth research on the fishing community, is not only an enchanting read but an evocative exploration of identity and belonging packed with compelling storytelling.

Author: Mathiraj

Publisher: Wordly Wise Publishers

Price: Rs.299/-

Author Siddharth Sen’s mystery thriller novel, “The Girl in the Well,” is based on the true accounts of a reporter who is kidnapped. This heart-pounding story is about Rani, whose life takes an unthinkable turn when she is abducted, and her past three months of memory are erased. As we turn the pages, we witness seemingly unconnected stories linked to Rani’s abduction. Will her courage be enough to unmask this mystery? Grab your copy to unveil the spine-chilling truth.

Author: Siddharth Sen

Publisher: Amazon Kindle, Kolkata

Price: Rs.249/

Nancy k Chada’s latest book “The Game of Rochambeau” is going to be a great read. The book has a gripping narrative that talks about Papier who might have been dead if it wasn’t for his friends, Rock and Snippy. Ironically, Papier wouldn’t have considered committing suicide if it wasn’t for those very friends. Now, six years on, Papier finds himself at his balcony, with pills held tightly in his hand, considering suicide, yet again. Are his friends back to their old tactics again! Read the book to get the best of reading experience.

Author- Nancy K Chada

Publisher- Petals Publishers

Price- Rs.399/

Santosh Nambiar’s “The Art of Conscious Balance” offers a way out of life’s monotonous cycle. After struggling with corporate pressure, anxiety, and a misdiagnosis, Santosh discovered a method that transformed his life from mere survival to accessing “unlimited intelligence.” This unleashes creativity and purpose. The book invites readers to harness their potential, reflecting on their journey to a meaningful life. “The Art of Conscious Balance” won the Panorama Golden Book Award 2024.

Author: Santosh Nambiar

Publisher: Sid Harta Books & Print, Australia

Price: Rs. 295/