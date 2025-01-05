This fascinating biography, ‘Ratan Tata: A Life’ traces Ratan Tata’s years in immaculate detail, from his lonely childhood to his irrepressible youthful exuberance, from his first major job in the conglomerate to being appointed chairman of Tata Sons in 1991 to his role as the head of Tata Trusts, India’s largest philanthropic enterprise. It is as much a story of determination and an unwavering commitment to enduring principles and values as it is a testament to achieving unprecedented corporate success. Drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews with Ratan Tata, his family, friends, former colleagues and business associates, and filled with previously unknown facts, anecdotes and the author’s insights, this is a comprehensive account of a life the likes of which the world has seldom seen.

Author: Dr. Thomas Mathew

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Price: Rs.899/

‘Start Unselling Now: The Sales Manifesto for Winning Customers’ invites you to revolutionize your approach to sales. In this influential guide, Rajesh Grover urges you to abandon outdated sales tactics that no longer resonate with today’s buyer, and instead embrace the concept of UNSELLING, a transformative shift that focuses on the customer’s buying journey rather than the salesperson’s target obsession. Discover how focusing on customer-centric strategies and simple frameworks can overturn conventional methods, crafting encounters that naturally lead customers to buy, not just be sold to. By mastering the art of UNSELLING, you’ll not only enhance your sales skills but also build deeper, more meaningful customer relationships.

Author: Rajesh Grover

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 395/

‘A Stitch in Time’ is the story of a woman who was able to overcome her challenges when all odds were against her, through sheer perseverance and grit. Alongside, it captures the story of the Indian fashion industry from its inception to the phenomenal growth as we see it today, through challenges, opportunities and much excitement. She was also a part of the beginning and growth of the organised retail industry and became an integral part thereof.

The book captures her long journey as an entrepreneur, and the changing times of the fashion and organized retail industry in India through four decades, with its trials, tribulations, challenges and successes.

Author: Meena Bindra

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.595/

To the world, Alka’s life is picture-perfect—she lives a charmed existence in a beautiful heritage bungalow on her husband Subbu’s coffee estate with their two lovely daughters. But when disaster strikes after Subbu’s near-fatal accident, buried secrets begin to surface, ripping apart the veneer of perfection. A moving continuation of the story that began in Preeti Shenoy’s bestselling novel ‘A Place Called Home’, ‘The Homecoming’ draws readers into a deep exploration of love, betrayal, and the dangerous secrets we keep from ourselves and the world.

Author: Preeti Shenoy

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Price: Rs.399/