‘Sita to Abhaya: Have Things Changed?’ is a bilingual anthology (Hindi and English) that reflects on the ever-evolving status of women in India. This compelling collection features poems, short stories, essays, thought-provoking articles, and a research paper—all centered around the theme of womanhood and transformation. It delves into the lives of both celebrated mythological figures and lesser-known but equally powerful women. In the context of contemporary society, the anthology examines stereotypes surrounding homemakers versus working women. It underscores that while change has occurred, it is neither uniform nor complete. The book emphasizes that real transformation demands sustained, collective effort.

Compilers: Ravi & Lakshmi Valluri

Publisher: AKS Publishing House

Price: Rs 299

This Handbook on ‘Dental Practice Management’ is a comprehensive one-stop resource designed to equip readers with essential skills for effective dental practice administration. This handbook offers tactical insights across a wide spectrum of dental office operations, emphasizing ethical, safe, and high-quality practice. It balances both clinical and non-clinical dimensions of dentistry, making it an invaluable guide for undergraduate and postgraduate students preparing to transition into professional practice. In addition, practicing dentists will find this book beneficial for upgrading and refining their management skills, ensuring continued growth and excellence in their dental careers.

Editor: Dr. Shadab Ahmed

Publisher: Blue Rose Publications

Price: Rs. 301/-

‘Lucy Meets Artificial Intelligence’ is an engaging and thought-provoking book by Anandajit Goswami and Debashis Chakraborty. The story revolves around Lucy, who, after completing her nemesis and experiencing a symbolic journey through various train compartments, is now confronted with a greater challenge—survival in a world caught between humanity, sustainability, and artificial intelligence. As technological advancements blur the lines between emotion and logic, Lucy must navigate this complex landscape to discover her true strength. Will she withstand the impending struggle or be lost in transition? Read this fascinating narrative to uncover the twists, turns, and ultimate fate of Lucy’s journey.

Authors: Anandajit Goswami, Debashis Chakraborty

Publisher: My Books Publications

Price: Rs. 225/-

‘Hindu Mysticism’ by S N Dasgupta is one of the definitive works exploring the depths of India’s spiritual and philosophical traditions. The book delves into the elevating and creative principles that define Hindu mysticism, offering readers a profound understanding of the inner journey toward transcendence. Whether you’re a newcomer seeking clarity or a seasoned reader exploring deeper dimensions of spirituality, this book serves as an indispensable guide. With clarity and insight, it connects the ancient wisdom of Hindu mysticism to the broader human search for meaning, making it a timeless and enriching read for all seekers.

Author: S. N. Dasgupta

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 195/-