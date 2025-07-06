Heartbreak has been intricately examined by both scientists and poets. Psychologists define it as an overwhelming, addictive attachment to another, while modern poets see it as a deep, sexuality-linked sorrow. Though countless theories attempt to define love and loss, the raw ache of heartbreak is most vividly captured in poetry. ‘Dead Man’s Heart’ presents quatrains crafted with hyperbole, climax, personification, repetition, polysyndeton, asyndeton, simile, antithesis, and anticlimactic suaveness—each verse echoing the torment of a heart undone. Here, emotion meets art in rhythm, rhyme, and lyrical devastation.

Author: Dr. Shadab Ahmed

Publisher: Notion Press

Price: Rs.299/

The book ‘Drug Lords of the World’ unveils the perilous underworld of global drug empires, tracing the operations of drug lords and cartels from South American jungles to the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle, reaching major city streets. It chronicles notorious figures like Al Capone, Pablo Escobar, Griselda Blanco, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, Félix Gallardo, Khun Sa, Wei Hsueh-kang, Hajji Bashir Noorzai, and Tse Chi Lop, among others. ‘Drug Lords of the World’ offers a gripping exploration of power, crime, and influence across borders in the global narcotics trade.

Author: Dr.Binoy Gupta

Publisher: Ukiyoto Publishing

Price: Rs.190/

The book ‘Sociolinguistics and Language Variations’ explores the intricate ways in which language both shapes and mirrors social structures. It delves into regional and social pronunciation differences and investigates multilingual practices like code-switching, code-mixing, and borrowing. The book also provides insights into speech communities based on age, class, ethnicity, gender, geography, profession, and sexual identity. Designed for students and researchers alike, ‘Sociolinguistics and Language Variations’ serves as an essential guide to understanding how language functions within society and reflects the ever-evolving nature of human interaction and identity.

Author: Dr. Sarita Jain

Publisher: Author Press

Price: Rs.795/

When Rusham and Dil cross paths online, a simple exchange of words sparks something neither of them can name. What begins as casual conversation soon unravels into something deeper—tender, complicated, and impossible to ignore. As emotions intensify and boundaries fade, their virtual bond takes on a life of its own, challenging everything they thought they knew about love and connection. ‘The Glitch in Our Stars’ is a gripping narrative that captures the beauty and chaos of modern relationships. A must-read for anyone drawn to love’s unexpected beginnings.

Author: Divya Iyer

Publisher: Indie Press

Price: Rs.279/