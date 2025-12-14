Cease not ever living life

Conspicuously bizarre is the story of human life. Its moments are too whimsical to predict, nor can any moment of life be controlled. The vagaries of life play havoc with human beings. At one moment, we take pride in pleasures; the next, we are overwhelmed by anxieties and agonies. The ephemeral nature of life’s phenomena has remained one of the most esoteric issues since time immemorial. Yet, we take life and its varied experiences for granted. We consider life secure and its events assured.

We meticulously chalk out plans for the realization of much sought-after dreams. We visualize the accomplishment of a variety of tasks for the future. Unfortunately, all these plans often go awry and our manoeuvrings go amiss. This dichotomy between the capricious nature of life and the ever-ambitious human mind has proved to be the root of many adversities and agonies. So, how and what steps can be taken to lead a life that is cozy, composed, calm, and unruffled?

George Bernard Shaw, the famous Irish playwright, once said, “The people who get on in this world are the people who get up and look for the circumstances they want, and if they can’t find them, make them.” Given the kaleidoscopic phases of life, what truly matters most is patiently accepting life as it unfolds and bravely enduring the hardships it brings. Life is a series of pains and pleasures, and ceasing to live during a phase of suffering is never its destination.

(The writer is a principal of PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, District- Purnea)