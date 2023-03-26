Celebrating the beauty of life

Artist Deepa Shad, known for her powerful and thought-provoking art, is proud to announce her latest showcase, "Silence of My Motherlands." This exhibition celebrates the power of motherhood and the origin of life through a myriad of artistic interpretations.

The showcase was presented at Siri Fort in New Delhi. Deepa's inspiration for this showcase comes from her own mother, who embodies the strength and power of the womb. Through her work, Deepa aims to honour and celebrate the brilliance of women, their talents, and aspirations that were often left unexplored due to the lack of emotional support and encouragement.

"Silence of My Motherlands" is divided into two sections. The first section, titled "Being a Mother," explores the societal expectations placed upon women and the sacrifices they make in order to fulfil their roles as mothers. Each piece documents the fear of validation, inevitable acceptance, and life-long feeling of self-betrayal that women face, and aims to transform these feelings into hope. Each circular disc is adorned with dried flowers to evoke the natural elements of Earth (Pritvi), Water (Jal), Fire (Tejas), Wind (Vayu), and Space (Akasha).

The second section, titled "Wall of Taunts" ("Tanon ki Deewar"), highlights the constant struggles women face in their daily lives due to societal pressure and expectations. Visitors are encouraged to write down the taunts they have received and tie them onto the sacred wall. This exercise aims to engage viewers, help them express their emotions, and allow them to expunge the hurt from their hearts once and for all.

Deepa's art is powerful and moving, and her message is more important now than ever before. Speaking about the showcase, Deepa said, "We are all on a gifted journey from inception to being – traversing from a biological womb to an ecological womb. Our life-giving energies are turning toxic due to the disrespect of its bearers – biological and ecological. Humans have been increasingly isolating themselves in their view of the future, without nurturing the life-giving sources that surround and sustain them, thus hurtling towards their own doom."

"Silence of My Motherlands" is not just an art exhibition, but a call to action. It is an opportunity to reflect on the power of motherhood and the sacrifices women make to fulfil their roles as mothers. It is a chance to come together as a community and support one another in breaking down societal barriers and celebrating the beauty of life.