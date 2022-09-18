Dhrupad yatra to revive ancient dhrupad music

The slow and leisurely lower octaves almost inaudible in the beginning gradually picked up pace becoming powerful and vibrant as the rhythmic pulse and melody coalesced to create an ethereal feeling. The song 'Shambho – Bholanath" became experiential and as the devotional fervour became all -encompassing, the surroundings at once seemed like the very abode of the lord to whom the musical offering was made.

Eminent Dhrupad musicians Sanjeev Jha and Manish Kumar who wrote this composition during the covid pandemic are vocal about the intrinsic beauty and spiritual nature of Dhrupad music which is the oldest surviving style of Hindustani classical music known to induce peace and contemplation in the listener. The musicians from Bihar who sing together and call themselves "Dhrupad Bandhu" studied music at the Benares Hindu University during the same time and learnt from the same guru at the Dhrupad Sansthan in Bhopal.

They are the odd team who are not from the same family and have chosen to sing together and are unequivocal that the isolation during the pandemic helped unlock their true potential. Although they did miss the regular concerts and interaction with music lovers whose applause and appreciation are encouraging in more ways than one, they had ample time to introspect, increase their riyaaz (practice) and gain a better understanding of both music and life. "The artiste and his art are not separate. There is no such thing as professional or private for me as my life isn't separate from my music" says Sanjeev Jha. Concurs Manish Kumar "Dhrupad music by definition is not for Manoranjan (entertainment). It is for "Atma-Ranjan" (soul stirring) and ultimately leads to "Atma -bodha" or knowledge of the self.



A unique experiment undertaken by them is the singing of a few select shlokas from Shankaracharya's Bhajagovindam in the Dhrupad tradition. The essence of Shankaracharya's learnings, the shlokas have eternal truths about human life compared to a droplet of water on a lotus leaf, which loses its form in no time and exhorts people to take the name of the lord before their life ends similarly. Sanjeev Jha and Manish Kumar feel blessed to learn the work of the great Vedic scholar and Advaita teacher from Kerala and sing it in the musical style that emerged from the northern part of the country which lays great emphasis on synthesis and harmony. Composed in raag Bageshree, the song was part of the repertoire at the concert the musicians gave at the LV Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad organized by the Dhrupad Gurukulam Foundation, Hyderabad. The 'Dhrupad Varshotsav' based on monsoon ragas also featured the famous Surdas composition "Nis din Bharse nein hamare" which was being sung in the Dhrupad style for the very first time. The overwhelming applause to the many firsts from the audience only reiterates the power of music which transcends all barriers inequalities and pre-conceived notions. Music can be appreciated by those who have no musical training too when the notes are right the musicians feel. "Music needs no language. Most of our alaap has only pure notes and it reaches people of all regions and cultures" says Sanjeev Jha. "There is only good music or bad music. All other classifications are mere nomenclature' adds Manish Kumar.

Pondering over the fact that Dhrupad singing despite its universal nature has remained confined to a select few, the musicians realized that most people didn't have enough exposure to it and were perhaps overwhelmed by its classical tag which seemed to make it sound difficult to grasp. Classical music had to come out of its elitist circles and be made available to the common man like other popular music genres. This thought led to the announcement of a "Dhrupad Yatra' spanning the length and breadth of the country. "We plan to go to different rural pockets of the country and hold Dhrupad teaching camps of one week duration in order to let people understand and appreciate Dhrupad music. Not all of them may become performers but at least they will become discerning audiences. This will be a great revival" feels Sanjeev Jha. "Music is therapeutic and has the power to heal the body and soul. Our camps will be educative and create the right atmosphere for learning and perhaps inspire many youngsters to take to Dhrupad singing" adds Manish Kumar who points out that many students who are above 70 have experienced better breath control and concentration at the Hyderabad Gurukulam where he conducts Dhrupad classes.

The Dhrupad Yatra will commence from the sacred city of Benares sometime In January 2023 and will move to various tier two cities and rural areas under their jurisdiction for which the modalities are being worked out. Shravanam or listening has been an important part of learning in India and getting people to listen and learn about Dhrupad's antiquity and special characteristics is the real challenge. Dhrupad singing can be traced back to the chanting of Vedic hymns and mantras and has evolved over time with the introduction of verse and meter which coincided with the Bhakti movement in the country. It gradually moved into a sophisticated classical form of music patronized by Royal courts. The pristine nature of Dhrupad music has survived to this day with both the temple and concert forms continuing but has unfortunately been confined to limited audiences due to dwindling patronage and lack of awareness. The Dhrupad Yatra will hopefully address this lacuna say the Dhrupad Bandhu Sanjeev Jha and Manish Kumar who have made spreading Dhrupad their life's mission. Their musical journey has only become more powerful and profound with this goal as music endures even where words fail.