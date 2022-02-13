Don't plan your life away

A plan is just an idea, and all our plans come from what we already know. Our plan is an improved version of the past. A plan is like us taking a piece of the past and applying make-up on it. This is a very poor way to live. We need to have a plan, but if your life goes according to your plan, it means you have lived a very poor life. Your life should happen in a way that you could not imagine. The possibility of life is so vast that no one can ever plan to that extent. Keep a plan as a fallback, but let life happen. Explore the possibilities of life as it is now. You never know what will open up. Something that has never happened until now to any human being may happen to you.

You must know to what extent to plan. If you don't have a plan at all, you may not know what to do tomorrow. It is a certain balance and wisdom about life as to what to plan and what to live by abandon. For most people their plan is not coming from some great vision. Their plan is essentially coming out of your fear of not being able to face the unexpected. The only misery that human beings have is that their life is not happening the way they think it should happen. In the morning, you wanted your coffee but the coffee didn't happen, so you are miserable. But a glorious sunrise is happening, and you are missing it. Just that one stupid plan that you have is not happening, but something much bigger is happening.

In this cosmic scape and in the dance of life that is happening around you, your plan is such a small thing. Don't give so much importance to it. You need a plan to know what to do tomorrow morning but don't ever expect your life to go by the plan. Above all, always dream that your life will happen way beyond your plan, your imagination, and all your expectations.