Dubai: A global hub for sports tourism with biggest sporting season

Dubai is set to become the world’s sporting stage with an action-packed calendar of events, milestone tournaments, and new attractions from September 2025 through March 2026. The season highlights the 17th Asia Cup Cricket, the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Final Qualification Tournament, the debut of the city’s EuroLeague basketball franchise, and the inaugural Baseball United season, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for sports tourism. This dynamic season also coincides with the 30th running of the Dubai World Cup horse race in March 2026, a historic milestone in the city’s sporting journey.

International Tournaments Take Centre Stage

Dubai will host some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events: Asia Cup Cricket (9–28 September 2025) sees eight nations compete, with the highly anticipated India–Pakistan clash on 14 September. Dubai Basketball (Sep 2025–May 2026) marks the EuroLeague debut of the city’s franchise at Coca-Cola Arena against European giants. The Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Final Qualification (8–18 November 2025) will see four nations compete at The Sevens Stadium. Baseball United (14 November–14 December 2025) launches the region’s first professional baseball league. Other highlights include Dubai Premier Padel P1, Dubai Racing Carnival culminating in the 30th Dubai World Cup, DP World Tour Championship, Emirates Dubai 7s, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Community Fitness and Participation

Dubai also promotes mass-participation events to engage residents and visitors. The Dubai Fitness Challenge (1–30 November 2025) encourages 30 minutes of daily activity with events such as Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, and Dubai Stand-Up Paddle at Hatta Dam. Other community events include Dubai T100 Triathlon, L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France, Dubai Marathon, Burj2Burj Half Marathon, and Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.

Unmissable Experiences Across the City

Visitors can relive football history at The Messi Experience or Real Madrid World. Adventure seekers can explore Hatta’s mountains and wadis through hiking, biking, kayaking, or wadi-bashing. Golf enthusiasts enjoy Topgolf Dubai, Five Iron Golf, and Swingers Crazy Golf. Equestrian lovers can ride at JA Equestrian Centre or desert stables like Al Jiyad. Motorsport fans can drive supercars at Dubai Autodrome or explore deserts via quad biking and dune buggies.

As Dubai counts down to the 30th Dubai World Cup in March 2026, the city continues to elevate its sporting credentials with innovation, inclusivity, and world-class infrastructure. The 2025–26 season promises debuts, finals, community events, and unforgettable experiences, making it Dubai’s most thrilling sporting year yet.