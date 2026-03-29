Flora and fauna on canvas

At the serene halls of the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, a vibrant confluence of creativity is unfolding as five artists from Kerala present their solo exhibitions, offering a rich tapestry of perspectives rooted in everyday life, nature, and cultural memory. On view till March 29, the exhibition brings together diverse artistic voices, each shaped by distinct professional and personal journeys.

Anupama Rajiv, a fashion designer by profession, translates her keen sense of aesthetics onto canvas, capturing the quiet poetry embedded in everyday living. Her works reflect a sensitivity to detail, where ordinary moments are elevated into evocative visual narratives.

Dr Mayera Suman, balancing her career in dentistry with art, introduces a unique motif—a ‘fly’—that recurs across her paintings. This seemingly insignificant presence becomes symbolic, representing the subtle, often unnoticed elements that coexist alongside life’s more striking and beautiful aspects. Her work invites viewers to reconsider the overlooked.

Asha Nair, a homemaker, draws deeply from Kerala’s cultural ethos. Her paintings explore themes such as the sanctity of ‘Sarpa Kavu,’ sacred groves associated with serpent worship, reflecting a spiritual connection between nature and tradition that continues to shape community life.

Art teacher K. P. Prasanth turns his gaze toward the tranquil backwaters, particularly the iconic Vembanad Lake. Through striking compositions dominated by vivid blues and lush greenery, he captures the rhythm and stillness of Kerala’s landscapes, evoking both serenity and depth.

Completing the ensemble is Aswathy Raveendran, a self-taught artist whose work engages with forests and wilderness. Her canvases, filled with towering trees and subtle narratives, explore the delicate balance between humans and animals, reflecting an urgent quest for coexistence without conflict.

Together, these five artists create more than just an exhibition—they offer an immersive journey through lived experiences, cultural roots, and ecological reflections. The show stands as a testament to how art, irrespective of one’s primary profession, can become a powerful medium of storytelling and introspection.