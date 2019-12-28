Harmony, thy flavor

Beam Suntory, the global premium spirits company, has launched a range of four premium spirits in India. The highlight of the launch is the introduction of Oaksmith Indian whiskey - created by world-renowned blender Shinji Fukuyo, Chief Blender, Suntory - using traditional Japanese craftsmanship, blended with the finest Scotch Malt whiskeys and American Bourbons to make a whiskey unique and authentic to Indian taste. In addition, the iconic Japanese whiskeys Yamazaki Distiller's Reserve and Hibiki Japanese Harmony, along with Roku Japanese Craft gin have also been launched from The House of Suntory portfolio.

Oaksmith is a harmonious blend of matured Scotch Malts that adds a strong flavour profile and American Bourbon whiskey, aged for at least four years in American Oak barrels which lends it an unmatched smoothness. That gives the brand its unique name and also inspires the round bottle labels celebrating its distinctive craftsmanship. Befitting the unique and distinct flavour palate, the exquisite six-sided bottle with beveled edges and a tall neck has an equally unique and ergonomic design that is an ode to the finest Japanese craftsmanship and makes it stand tall in this category.